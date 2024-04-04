Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Giggling Squid has taken over the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in the city centre, which it plans to transform into a large restaurant.

Founded in Brighton in 2002, Giggling Squid has rapidly expanded in recent years with more than 50 restaurants across the country. The business is known for its bold and vibrant décor and colour, celebrating Thailand’s rich landscape.

A premises licence for Giggling Squid was issued by Leeds City Council on February 23. The venue, located on the corner of Park Row, Bedford Street and South Parade, has permission to open from 10am-11.59pm every day, although these are not the confirmed opening hours.

The business has also applied for planning permission to transform the Grade-II listed building into a restaurant, lowering two window sills on its Park Row side.

Other changes include introducing kitchen extraction equipment at roof level and adding customer toilets, as well as a manager’s office, storeroom and preparation kitchen in the basement.

Architecture firm PNW Studios submitted the application on behalf of Giggling Squid. The statement read: “Removal of the modern non structural partitions will reveal much of the currently hidden detail to the interior of this listed building to the public.

“The maintaining of the entrance on the corner of Park Row and Bedford Street and the provision of a generously sized wheelchair accessible w.c. will ensure suitable access into and around the premises.”

The Royal Bank of Scotland closed its Park Row branch in 2022, part of sweeping closures made by arch-owners Natwest that year.