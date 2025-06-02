Bini Brew Co Ilkley: Independent beer company reveals £35k plans to reunite brewery and taproom
Bini Brew Co, which is based in the picturesque town north of Leeds, moved its brewery to Sheepscar in 2023 - but now, the business plans to bring its operations home.
The team have found a new space on Little Lane, which they said would be the “perfect building” to put everything under one roof.
They will need to raise £35,000 to fund the dedicated brew kit space, which would also have expanded customer seating, an enclosed outdoor area, “classic red brick charm”, and room for live music and street food. A crowdfunder had already reached 20 per cent of its target in less than one week.
Founded by father-and-son duo James and Nick Rudge, Bini Brew Co was named after the family cat and describes itself as a “community-focused microbrewery”. Known for its high-quality beers and vibrant tap room culture, it has continued to grow in recent years with the support of its loyal customers.
“We’ve loved our time in Leeds, but Ilkley is where our heart is,” said co-founder Nick Rudge. “We’ve now found the perfect building on Little Lane where we can bring both sides of Bini – the brewery and the tap room – together in one beautiful space.”
The team said the new taproom would hopefully become a “relaxed, family- and pet-friendly space”, with regular events, food trucks, and freshly brewed beer served just feet from where it’s made.
Through the Crowdfunder platform, supporters can donate and receive rewards – including pre-loaded bar tab cards, discounts on Bini beer for life, and exclusive experiences.
“All pledges are welcome, no matter the size,” said Nick. “And yes – there’s free beer involved!”
