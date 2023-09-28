Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ilkley Taproom: Leeds brewery shuts its original bar ahead of move to secret new site

An independent brewery has shut its original taproom in Ilkley as it prepares to move into a new site in the town.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Bini Brew Co was founded in the spa town before relocating its brewery to a larger site in Leeds this year. The Sheepscar taproom, in Sheepscar Street, launched at the end of June and is open every Friday and Saturday.

The taproom at the original brewery site in Ilkley’s Wharfe View Road, which had restricted licencing permissions to sell alcohol, opened for the final time this weekend. But Bini Brew plans to open a new site in the centre of the town next month, which will be open every weekend.

In an Instagram post, the brewery said: “All good things must come to an end. We are really sad to be saying goodbye to our original taproom in Ilkley but are excited for the future.

Bini Brew Co is set to open a new site in Ilkley next month (Photo by Bini Brew Co/Twitter)Bini Brew Co is set to open a new site in Ilkley next month (Photo by Bini Brew Co/Twitter)
Bini Brew Co is set to open a new site in Ilkley next month (Photo by Bini Brew Co/Twitter)

"We've had great times with great people there, but with the brewery no longer at the site, it makes little sense to keep it going when we aren't licensed to open every week.

"We will soon announce our new location in Ilkley, which will open every week, and we are very excited about it.”

Bini Brew was highlighted in the the Campaign for Real Ale’s 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide, released on Wednesday. The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, recommends the best pubs across the region – including the top 14 pubs in Leeds city centre.

