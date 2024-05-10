29 of the finest photos take you back to Ilkley in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 07:52 BST
These wonderful memories focus on a decade of memories in the spa town of Ilkley.

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and showcase the people and events which brought a community together as well as making it a popular tourist destination. They feature memories from Ilkley Carnival and the annual British Watercolour Society and British Society of Miniaturists Art Show as well as celebrity visits and town landmarks including Ilkley Moor and White Wells Cottages. READ MORE: 49 unseen photos of Ilkley through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

David Bray, playing On Ilkley Moor baht'at on his 80 year old sousaphone at the top of the Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor to raise funds for Comic Relief. Pictured in March 1999. Photo: Mel Hulme

Cyclist Chris Boardman leads the peloton up out of Ilkley past the Cow and Calf in August 1996. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

A grandstand view for these Ilkley residents as they watch the town's carnival pass by in May 1999. Photo: Mike Cowling

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Po Sang restaurant pictured in October 1999. Photo: Mel Hulme

Derek Arnold of the White Wells Spa leads the singing of 'On Ilkley Moor Baht At at the White Wells Spa on Ilkley Moor, to celebrate Yorkshire Day in August 1999 and raise funds for the cancer ward at Airedale District Hospital. Photo: Mel Hulme

Heartbeat TV series actress Tricia Penrose who opened the British Art Show in Ilkley in September 1999. She is pictured with a painting with Leeds artist Deborah Dyer from Goatland where the series is filmed. Photo: Alex Cave/UNP

