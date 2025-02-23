Rare photos from the 1960s put the super into Sheepscar

This intriguing collection of photos put the super into Sheepscar.

This intriguing collection of photos put the super into Sheepscar.

They chart a decade in the life of the Leeds suburb in the 1960s and ring into focus landmarks, shops, pubs, factories and a number of streets which will be familiar to a generation of people. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

Barrack Street is on the left, number 6/8 can partly be seen. This was a Chinese Laundry. On the opposite corner is 9 Barrack Street, this had been a furniture dealers. Next right is 1 Wilmington Terrace, then a yard which led through to the rear of Willoughby's drapers which faced onto Meanwood Road. The double fronted house to the right is 3 Wilmington Terrace, two children are outside. This had at one time been a public house named the Craven Heifer. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Two delivery vehicles for the Goodyear Tyre and Rubber company are outside number 10 Sheepscar Grove. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

On the left is Sheepscar Street South, moving right the side of property on Vulcan Street can be seen. Large posters advertising Cadbury's chocolate, Esso petrol with the slogan 'Put a Tiger in Your Tank' and McFarlane Lang biscuits. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Premises of Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Company, vehicles and a motor-bike parked in the road. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Sheepscar Grove is on the left, at the corner with Benson Street. Numbers 8/10 Benson Street are the premises of general engineers Jeffcock and Davidson Ltd. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Sheepscar Grove, on the left is a lorry belonging to W.T. Pearson Ltd, building and joinery contractor of 2 Sheepscar Grove. The building in the centre is the business of Phillip Freeman, fitted furniture maker. It was a former carriage works, the office was 6 Sheepscar Grove, a Freeman's delivery van is outside. The house on the end was number 4. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

