5 . Lamb and Flag, Church Row

Overlooking Leeds Minster, this beer garden is another popular spot to enjoy on a sunny day. Local guide Adam Barnard wrote: "Great little pub or so you think so from the outside. It had plenty of room inside and in the big beer garden at the back. The drinks were a reasonable price and the atmosphere was good. The staff were friendly even though they were busy which is always a good sign when you go somewhere." | David Striker/Google