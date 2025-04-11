As the weather warms up, it’s time to put on our shades and head out for a cocktail or a pint, and a beer garden is the perfect choice.
1. Piglove by the River, Clarence Road
This canalside pub is a popular spot on a sunny day. Reviewer Victoria Jayne wrote: "We had a lovely walk up the side of the river/canal, to this cracking place. Great outdoor seating in lovely grounds, tables with parasols and gazebo covered tables. We went to yesterday evening to try craft beers and for the Pop up Pizza, great drinks and the pizzas were delicious, looking forward to going again soon." | National World
2. Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Bridge Road
This riverside pub is well-known for its beer garden. Reviewer Johnny Northerner said: "Is this the best beer garden in Leeds? I'd say so! Excellent food, very good beer and friendly staff. This place is getting it bang right and hasn't priced itself out of the market for most of us whilst doing it.
Well done! We will absolutely be back!" | National World
3. Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard
Reviewer Paul Kay had this to say about this spot know for its ginnel beer garden: "This is a hidden gem in the middle of Leeds, it's the oldest pub here and a must to visit. It's hidden in an alleyway in the middle of the town. We had a warm welcome and a nice pint I would recommend a visit." | National World
4. The Beck and Call, Stainbeck Road
One reviewer, Timmy Wilkinson, wrote: "Me and my partner came here because we needed a place for lunch! We were not disappointed.
Massive beer garden in the sun, really nice interior too.
Nice big beer and gin selection so what not to like there!" | Tony Johnson
5. Lamb and Flag, Church Row
Overlooking Leeds Minster, this beer garden is another popular spot to enjoy on a sunny day. Local guide Adam Barnard wrote: "Great little pub or so you think so from the outside. It had plenty of room inside and in the big beer garden at the back. The drinks were a reasonable price and the atmosphere was good. The staff were friendly even though they were busy which is always a good sign when you go somewhere." | David Striker/Google
6. The Cross Keys, Water Lane
Local guide David Gash said this: "They have delicious food, a great drink selection and friendly courteous staff. Always a great place to go for a drink or to grab a bite to eat.
There's a spacious courtyard outside with a good atmosphere and the staff are very attentive without being overbearing or annoying.
They also seem to be dog friendly, so it's a good place to stop off if you're going for a walk." | National World
