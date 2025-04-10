Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is set to enjoy a burst of early summer sunshine this weekend, with temperatures expected to climb above 20°C.

According to the Met Office, Friday (April 11) is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year so far, as the city basks in bright, dry conditions.

Morning lows of around 7°C will soon give way to rapid warming, with the mercury expected to hit 14°C by 10am and peaking at a balmy 21°C later in the afternoon - just in time for clocking off.

After weeks of poor weather across the UK, sunshine has at last returned to Leeds. | James Hardisty

Though skies may appear hazy at times, the sun is set to dominate. However, high pollen levels could spell trouble for hay fever sufferers.

Saturday (April 12) will continue the trend, with mild overnight temperatures staying in double figures until the early hours, before dipping slightly to around 8°C by morning.

The day is expected to stay largely sunny, with highs once again reaching 21°C despite some cloud building into the afternoon.

Sunday (April 13) brings a shift in conditions. While still mild overnight, daytime temperatures will cool slightly, peaking between 13°C and 15°C.

Forecasters predict a mix of sunny intervals and a growing risk of light showers throughout the day and into the early part of next week.

The weekend weather forecast as provided by the Met Office:

Friday, April 11: Sunny. High of 21°C, low of 7°C

Saturday, April 12: Sunny. High of 21°C, low of 9°C

Sunday, April 13: Cloudy. High of 15°C, low of 5°C