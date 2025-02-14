Green Room, on Wellington Street, is set to welcome its first customers tonight (February 14) after undergoing a huge transformation.

The stylish bar has knocked through into the building next door, a former solicitors office, to create a new basement speakeasy. There’s also a spacious new drinks area on the ground floor, complete with glittering disco balls throughout.

The team behind the project said the highlight of the expansion is the brand-new downstairs space, which features a stage for live performances and a fully stocked bar with a tequila menu. And every Saturday, it will offer brunch alongside a live band.

By night, the space will transform into a late-night club, hosting live music followed by sets from some of the city’s top DJs until the early hours. Meanwhile, the kitchen will host foodie favourites from the city.

We were given a sneak peak at the new expansion before the opening tonight. Here are 10 first look pictures inside the new space -

