Water Lane Boathouse review: I tried the winter cocktails at this stylish riverside bar in Leeds

By YEP Reviewer
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT
This riverside bar is known for crisp pints in a sunny beer garden - but I was left equally impressed by the winter offering.

Water Lane Boathouse, nestled right on the riverfront in the stylish Granary Wharf development, has a killer cocktail menu that can be enjoyed while taking in unbeatable views.

Few people in Leeds will be unfamiliar with the industrial charm that this place offers. Whether you’re perched on the sun-drenched terrace or soaking in the cosy, laid-back vibes inside, it feels like an escape from the hustle and bustle of Leeds.

Water Lane Boathouse, nestled right on the riverfront in the stylist Granary Wharf development, has a killer cocktail menu that can be enjoyed while taking in unbeatable views. | Gary Longbottom

I could not resist the cocktail offer - at two for £13.95 all day every day, these drinks were not only delicious but also a total steal.

Whether you’re catching up with friends or enjoying a quiet drink by the water, the affordability makes indulging in a couple of tipples totally guilt-free.

I kicked things off with something fruity: the Blackberry Frost. With El Sueño tequila, crème de mûre, lime juice, apple juice and soda, all came together in a refreshing symphony of flavours.

The blackberry liqueur added just the right touch of sweetness - and it was the kind of drink that takes you away from the grey drizzle outside.

We tried the Blackberry Frost, left, and the Salted Caramel Swirl.We tried the Blackberry Frost, left, and the Salted Caramel Swirl.
We tried the Blackberry Frost, left, and the Salted Caramel Swirl. | National World

Next up was the Salted Caramel Swirl, a divine mixture of Stoli salted caramel vodka, Kahlua and Baileys. It was like Christmas in a cocktail glass, with a rich, velvety blend of coffee and caramel flavours. The drink was sweet but not overly so. For fans of all things decadent, this one is a must-try.

But Water Lane Boathouse isn’t all about the booze. The food menu is just as impressive, featuring everything from stone-baked pizzas to hearty salads. I went for a steak sandwich which was generous in size and incredibly moreish.

The tender steak was perfectly cooked, layered with caramelised onions and a punchy peppercorn sauce, served in a crusty ciabatta that soaked up the juices without getting soggy.

The staff here were friendly and chatty - and seemed genuinely passionate about the drinks they were making.

This watering hole is a standout in Leeds’ thriving bar scene for a reason. Whether it’s a casual date night, a lunchtime catch-up with friends or just a serene solo moment by the canal, this is one of the best pubs in the city.

Factfile

Address: Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 5PS

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 11.30am-11pm; Fri-Sat, 11.30am-12am; Sun, 11.30am-9pm

Phone: 0113 246 0985

Website: waterlaneboathouse.com

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10

