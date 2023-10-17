A much-loved Indian restaurant in Leeds has been recognised as one of the best in the country.

Bengal Brasserie on Haddon Road in Burley won an award in the Best Restaurant category at the Curry Life Awards 2023 at a ceremony held in London’s Mayfair on Sunday (October 15).

Operations manager, Shakeel Ahmed, said: “We value our customers so much. They’re number one and they have helped to make the business a success. We're delighted we’ve won another award with Curry Life.”

For Shakeel, running a restaurant was a natural progression for him, since he’d grown up working in his family-owned eateries.

Bengal Brasserie on Haddon Road in Leeds has become a favourite spot for locals.

He and his family have now built a chain of Bengal Brasserie restaurants over several years across Leeds and Yorkshire, making each of them a success.

The menu encapsulates cuisines from across India and Bangladesh, including traditional favourites and customers can choose between mains or a variety of smaller dishes to share. Popular dishes include the Murg Mohoni, pan-fried chicken tikka with fresh tomatoes, peppers, garlic and coriander and the garlic chilli chicken.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s reviewer was highly impressed when they visited last year.

The Curry Life Awards 2023, which took place on Sunday (October 15), celebrated the elite in the UK's multi-billion-pound curry industry and featured 44 awards across five categories: Editor’s Choice, Best Restaurant, Best Takeaway, Best Chef and Best Recommended Restaurant.

The team at Bengal Brasserie receive their award at the Curry Life Awards

The 14th edition of the Awards, which took place at the London Marriott, Grosvenor Square, was presented by broadcaster and television presenter Lucrezia Millarini.