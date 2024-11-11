Estate agent Purplebricks has listed the semi-detached residence located on Fir Tree Approach in Moortown, Leeds for £290,000.
The bright home is accessed through an inviting side porch leading to a spacious double-aspect lounge flooded with natural light and featuring a cosy multi-fuel stove.
The modern dining kitchen with ample base and wall units, offering generous workspace. To the side is a hallway with access to a handy storage space and a downstairs WC.
The first floor hosts two generous double bedrooms and a third single bedroom ideal for a nursery or home office if needed. There is also a contemporary house bathroom with a stylish bathtub with a shower over.
Outside, this spacious property benefits from a front driveway for ample off-street parking and a large, private and well-maintained south-facing rear garden with a large sunlit lawn area.
An ideal home for a growing family or professionals seeking a peaceful location with excellent amenities and quick access to Leeds city centre.
