The bright home is accessed through an inviting side porch leading to a spacious double-aspect lounge flooded with natural light and featuring a cosy multi-fuel stove.

The modern dining kitchen with ample base and wall units, offering generous workspace. To the side is a hallway with access to a handy storage space and a downstairs WC.

The first floor hosts two generous double bedrooms and a third single bedroom ideal for a nursery or home office if needed. There is also a contemporary house bathroom with a stylish bathtub with a shower over.

Outside, this spacious property benefits from a front driveway for ample off-street parking and a large, private and well-maintained south-facing rear garden with a large sunlit lawn area.