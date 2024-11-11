A look inside a Leeds family home with a south-facing garden and excellent transport links ideal for commuters

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:29 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This well-appointed three-bedroom home is nestled in a quiet north Leeds neighbourhood with fantastic access to Leeds, Harrogate and surrounding areas.

Estate agent Purplebricks has listed the semi-detached residence located on Fir Tree Approach in Moortown, Leeds for £290,000.

The bright home is accessed through an inviting side porch leading to a spacious double-aspect lounge flooded with natural light and featuring a cosy multi-fuel stove.

The modern dining kitchen with ample base and wall units, offering generous workspace. To the side is a hallway with access to a handy storage space and a downstairs WC.

The first floor hosts two generous double bedrooms and a third single bedroom ideal for a nursery or home office if needed. There is also a contemporary house bathroom with a stylish bathtub with a shower over.

Outside, this spacious property benefits from a front driveway for ample off-street parking and a large, private and well-maintained south-facing rear garden with a large sunlit lawn area.

An ideal home for a growing family or professionals seeking a peaceful location with excellent amenities and quick access to Leeds city centre.

Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, Leeds LS17

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, Leeds LS17

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, Leeds LS17

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, Leeds LS17

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

5. Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, Leeds LS17

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

6. Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, Leeds LS17

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeedsHome OfficeParking
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice