A Leeds family have begun catching local attention after opening a restaurant operated from a van parked on their front drive.

Apna Kashmiri Kitchen has been operating from outside of the end-terraced house on Noster Hill by Zaheer Iqbal and his wife Famida Ali since July.

It has been welcomed by the neighbours of the estate and customers have praised the couple over the “unusual” idea.

Zaheer Iqbal opened Apna Kashmiri Kitchen on his driveway in July with his wife Famida | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mr Iqbal has worked as a taxi driver in Leeds for over 20 years but long hoped to indulge in his passion for food.

He began creating and posting video blogs on YouTube under the name ‘Apna Kashmiri Chef’ wherein he would review local restaurants in Beeston and demonstrate how to cook traditional Pakistani dishes.

But, he said, with the decline in trade in the taxi business in recent years he said it felt like the right time to start making money from his harboured talent.

Mr Iqbal said: “Everybody has told me that I’m a good cook and some friends said ‘why not open your own restaurant or takeaway?’”

The couple are hoping to take the van to festivals and markets throughout next year | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I can’t afford the rent for a restaurant or to employ anyone and my cousin has a food trailer. He said to me: ‘Brother, why don’t you try this?’”

Mrs Ali said: “Sometimes you have got to start at the bottom and work your way up.”

The family were too late in applying to set up the truck at the various festivals and events taking place throughout the summer so went to Leeds City Council to see if they could get a license to work from their driveway.

Mr Iqbal said: “I have my own garden and driveway and the football ground is near the house so I thought why not try it at home?”

Mrs Ali said: “They told us that when it’s a driveway it’s your property you can do what you want.”

As income from his taxi work has decreased, Zaheer felt it was the perfect time to set up a new business | Jonathan Gawthorpe

After registering the business the couple, who have four children together and lived at the house for seven years, started running Apna Kashmiri Kitchen from the start of July.

Mrs Ali said that though they haven’t been advertising the business, through word-of-mouth and as a result of the curiosity inspired by those who have smelt the cooking and noticed the flag flying high in Beeston.

Mrs Ali said: “We’ve got a few regulars already and we are building it up bit by bit.

“A lot of people come and say they have never seen anything like this. It’s unusual and they are intrigued. We are doing our own thing.”

The neighbours have also been “really nice” and welcomed the sudden addition of the restaurant in the area, with Mrs Ali saying that she goes to great lengths to ensure there is no rubbish left behind.

The family are now looking at establishing the business over the coming months before taking the van on the road and serving up their curries, burgers and kebabs at festivals next summer.

They also hope to pick up trade from the Leeds United supporters as they make their way to nearby Elland Road for the games.