Leeds - how lucky are you? Just as you thought the city had exhausted its capacity for dazzling new openings, along comes Azotea, the crowning jewel of the brand new Hyatt Hotel.

Perched 12 floors above the city at Sovereign Square, this vibrant rooftop retreat is serving up Latin American cuisine with a side of breathtaking skyline views. Upon visiting last week, I was completely blown away.

Azotea is the stunning new rooftop restaurant that has just opened in Sovereign Square.

The first thing that hits you upon arrival is the sheer beauty of the place. It's a full-blown urban oasis, with the colours of Latin America popping in every corner, lush greenery spilling from the walls, and effortlessly chic furniture that made me want to revamp my living room.

The 360-degree views of Leeds, meanwhile, were nothing short of spectacular. Forget New York City: I now believe this West Yorkshire city’s skyline to be just as spectacular.

The restaurant boasts spectacular 360-degree view of Leeds.

But while Azotea’s design might be a gift to Instagram users, its menu is a love letter to Latin America. Head chef Jared Webb - formerly of Jamie’s Italian, Stuzzi and Tattu - has crafted a selection of dishes that are bold, punchy and unapologetically adventurous.

The bar team here at Azotea have crafted a fabulous menu.

We were lucky enough to try some of their most exciting dishes that made use of authentic Mexican corn tortillas, homemade rubs and smoked chilli salts.

Our favourites - unsurprisingly given the huge amount of research invested in this part of the menu - were the ceviche dishes, their freshness singing through with every bite.

The stunning Brazillian Picanha at Azotea.

Elsewhere on the sharing-style menu, guests will be able to look forward to the 28-day aged beef, charred on an asada grill and finished with chimichurri. There are also Bajan-style fish tacos, stuffed with pickled red cabbage and smoky chipotle mayo.

Of course, no visit to a rooftop venue would be complete without a cocktail or two. The bar team here have clearly had some fun crafting the inventive menu, that balance Latin American spirits with unexpected twists.

With its show-stopping views and impeccable menu, Azotea is sure to become a hit. Leeds has never had anything quite like it and I have no doubt it will quickly become one of the city’s most sought-after dining destinations.