A colourful rooftop restaurant perched atop a shining new hotel is set to open in Leeds city centre next month - and the chef has given a sneak preview of what foodies can expect.

Boasting sweeping views, mouth-watering dishes, and an innovative cocktail list, the finishing touches are being put to urban oasis Azotea. Situated on the 12th floor, it will be the jewel in the crown of the towering Hyatt Hotel on Sovereign Square.

Head chef Jared Webb, 40, has given a sneak peak of what foodies can expect at his colourful new rooftop restaurant Azotea, which is perched atop the Hyatt Hotel. | Simon Hulme

With accomplished head chef Jared Webb at the helm, diners will be introduced to a bold and adventurous menu spotlighting the punchy flavours associated with Latin America. The YEP was given an exclusive first look around the new venue, before an in-depth interview with the veteran of the food scene bringing a wealth of experience to the restaurant.

“I wanted to be a part of something brand new in Leeds,” said Jared. “And the research we’ve put into this concept has been fascinating.”

At the age of 15, he knew he wanted to cook and travel the world at the same time, so joined the merchant navy after finishing school. Later travels saw him working in restaurants in Andorra, Crete and Spain, honing his skills in classic French cuisine before moving to Leeds in 2012.

The 40-year-old’s career really took off when he joined Jamie’s Italian, the now-closed chain founded by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. “It was awesome,” said Jared. “The skillset that the team had was so impressive for a high street restaurant - and the culture was amazing too.”

The restaurant boasts sweeping views over Leeds city centre. | Simon Hulme

He spent seven years with the company, taking on training and development roles, and even opening a location in Hong Kong. It was an experience that shaped his leadership style.

“I never shout as a chef,” explained Jared. “I just don’t see the point. I’m in a senior role, so I’m there to solve problems.”

After leaving Jamie’s, he took on a new role at well-respected Italian eatery Stuzzi, on Merrion Street, before working on the Morrisons Market Street Kitchen concept and the renowned Asian restaurant Tattu. Each experience broadened his culinary approach, preparing him for his most exciting challenge yet at Azotea, where authenticity will be paramount.

“It has to be,” said Jared. “Leeds is an amazing city with lots of independent concept restaurants, so we have to be able to deliver. In order to do that, you have to know what you’re cooking.”

From sourcing Mexican corn tortillas to creating house rubs and smoked chilli salts, every detail has been meticulously considered. The menu itself has been a labour of love, one that saw Jared dive deep into the history of Latin America.

The finishing touches are being put to the Latin American eatery, that will showcase the cuisine of 33 different countries. | Simon Hulme

“I’ve done so much research into ceviche, for example,” he said. That research took him across the UK, eating at countless Latin American restaurants and studying historical texts.

“I went back to the books. I live in Headingley, where there are lots of charity shops, which are great for finding unique books on cooking. The more I learned about Latin America, the more I saw parallels with Asian cuisine, Italian food and French cooking - all of which I’ve worked on before.”

The ceviche menu will be a standout feature of Azotea, with highlights including salmón curado con tequila, a dish of cured salmon with ponzu, radish, and nori crisp. Another must-try is the scallop ceviche.

“It’s pretty good,” said Jared. “They are hand-dived scallops with citrus, passion fruit, and mango. Developing the ceviche has been a lot of fun. It’s very new to me, so I’ve been learning all about tiger’s milk, for example, which is used to cure the fish.”

Ensuring authenticity meant sourcing the right ingredients, a challenge the head chef has tackled head-on. “As well as sourcing stuff locally, a game-changer for this concept has been the fact that we’ve got hold of a really good supplier in London - their stuff is just so authentic.”

Azotea’s menu is rooted in tradition, but has been adapted to modern constraints. “This is the first all-electric hotel in Leeds,” said Jared. “So, rather than being able to cook on wood and fire, we’ve got an electric grill. It meant I had to develop some burnt onion oils and smoked chilli salts to incorporate that authentic smoky flavour, without it tasting artificial.”

The brand new Hyatt Hotel towers over Sovereign Square and is set to open imminently. | Simon Hulme

He has also pushed the boundaries with heat and spice, adding: “I was really bad with chillies before I started, but I’ve learnt so much about them since then. They’re not just there to add heat, they can bring flavour and freshness and vibrancy.

“With this concept, I wanted to push the heat quite far - but keep it balanced. I want people to be able to educate themselves about chillies without blowing their heads off!”

Azotea has embraced the concept of communal dining, which is common in Latin American countries, with a sharing menu that invites guests to explore multiple dishes. Jared continued: “Everyone in Leeds knows that concept now, because there are plenty of places that do it. It’s a great way to try a lot of the menu.”

Diners can look forward to dishes like the Brazilian picanha steak sharing plate - a 28-day aged beef charred on an asada grill and finished with chimichurri - and Bajan-style fish tacos with pickled red cabbage and chipotle mayo. The dessert menu is concise but carefully curated, featuring classics like tres leches, or bread soaked with condensed milk, and, of course, churros.

One of Jared’s key priorities at Azotea is to cultivate a healthy and collaborative working environment. He said: “I love building teams and giving people the skillset they need to be better. I want my chefs to want to be head chefs. I’ve had some great mentors in my career, and they got rid of that stereotypical chef culture for me.”

With its breathtaking skyline views, thoughtfully curated menu, and dedication to authenticity, Azotea is set to be one of the city’s most sought-after dining destinations. And with Jared’s determination to showcasing Latin America, it promises to offer an experience like no other in Leeds.