Azotea: Latin American rooftop restaurant set to open in Leeds city centre
New rooftop bar and restaurant, Azotea will be on the 12th floor of the soon- to-open Hyatt Hotel at 2 Sovereign Square just a three minute walk from the railway station.
Azotea is set to open in March and will take inspiration from 33 countries across Latin America, from the street food of Mexico to the vibrant lifestyle of Brazil.
Inspired by traditional haciendas, Azotea is set to bring together authentic Latin flavours, music, and dance, to create an unforgettable experience for guests.#
Jared Webb, Head Chef at Azotea, said: “This opening is sure to be an exciting addition to Leeds city centre. Azotea’s atmospheric rooftop setting is expected to be a jewel in the Leeds crown and the most talked about restaurant opening in 2025.”
He added: “With the news of a number of restaurant closures over recent months, a vibrant new rooftop restaurant and bar with authentic Latin cuisine and entertainment is exactly what Leeds needs right now, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Azotea.”
