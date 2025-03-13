The sparkling Hyatt building, on Sovereign Place, had its official opening earlier this afternoon (March 13). It features two different concepts offering unique experiences to guests at the Hyatt Place and the Hyatt House. The former provides a more typical hotel experience, while the latter is more suited to longer-term stays. The jewel in the crown of the building is the colourful rooftop restaurant Azotea, which is perched atop the hotel and is bound to come a mainstay of Leeds’ nightlife scene. Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today Boasting sweeping views, mouth-watering dishes, and an innovative cocktail list, the urban oasis on the 12th floor spotlights a bold and adventurous menu spotlighting the punchy flavours associated with Latin America. It will open later this month. In addition, ground floor restaurant Zoom - which opened today - offers a bold and contemporary take on global cuisine with a strong Asian influence. It’s an ideal setting for meetings, working lunches and after-hours networking. Cutting the ribbon today was general manager Peter Dodd, who said: “We created the menu at Azotea based on the experiences of our food and beverages director, who spent 20 years working in Latin America. You can expect freshly-made, beautiful ceviche and delightful churros. “And our Zoom restaurant has some fantastic signature dishes, including fish and chips from Whitby, and a beef brisket in a five-spice sauce that’s the best thing you’ll taste.” The Yorkshire Evening Post was among the first to be given an exclusive tour of the new hotel. Here are 15 of the best pictures inside Hyatt Place and Hyatt House, as well as the brand new Zoom and Azotea restaurants -