A new Latin American rooftop restaurant and bar opening in Leeds this spring has revealed an exciting sneak peek at its menu.

Azotea will be on the 12th floor of the soon- to-open Hyatt Hotel at 2 Sovereign Square and is due to welcome its first diners in March.

It promises to take inspiration from 33 countries across Latin America, from the street food of Mexico to the vibrant lifestyle of Brazil.

From delightful bar nibbles to a colourful array of sharing plates and tacos, the adventurous menu combines natural fresh produce with centuries-old techniques and is designed to encourage guests to come together to experience the warmth of the Latin American culture, with a vibrant atmosphere to match.

Described as an urban rooftop oasis, the venue will also offer an authentic brunch menu and signature cocktail list which incorporates a diverse range of tequilas, mezcals, and rums from Latin America and the Caribbean - meaning the impressive skyline views, mouth-watering cuisine, and unique drinks offering can be enjoyed from morning to night.

Head chef, Jared Webb, said: “Azotea is more than just a restaurant, it is a love letter to the rich and vibrant cultures of Latin America, and our menu has been carefully curated to reflect this.

“The menu is designed to immerse diners in an unforgettable culinary adventure, taking inspiration from the traditional flavours of over thirty countries. It is a tribute to the culinary traditions passed down through generations, with each dish crafted with fresh, natural ingredients and prepared with care.”

He added: “Our signature cocktail offering is the product of in-depth research. The team have worked tirelessly on perfecting the spirits and flavour combinations from each region. Our aim is to introduce customers to new cocktail experiences and encourage them to try flavours they’ve never had before.”