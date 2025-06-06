An authentic Mediterranean restaurant is set to open in Leeds city centre this summer with an award-winning chef at the helm.

The Banksia bar and restaurant, on on the corner of Lower Briggate and Swinegate, will blend old-world Mediterranean flavours with a modern, vibrant dining experience.

Offering a small plate concept, ideal for sharing or simply sampling a varied selection of dishes, the restaurant will provide the perfect setting for a group celebration, business lunch or date night.

Making up the menu will be Mediterranean inspired staples, some show-stopping favourites, and the ‘Fire’ section to give a nod to traditional Mediterranean cooking methods.

Craig Rogan will be taking to the hot plate as head chef when the restaurant opens later this summer.

He is renowned for his innovative style of cooking, combining local produce with influences from around the world.

For the last 6 years, Craig has been a prominent figure in the Leeds Food Scene, winning awards including ‘Chef of the Year’ and 'Best Restaurant'.

“Being a chef for me has never felt like a job, and that excitement of a high-pressure environment has always been one that I thrive in,” he said. “The decision to join The Banksia team and move back into the hotel hospitality world was an easy one for me – I love to lead a large team and curate new menus that will resonate with guests, and just generally bring a smile to people’s faces through food.

“We want The Banksia to be a welcoming experience for everyone the minute they walk through the door, with a few additional touches along the way. Whilst the food will speak for itself, dining out is about so much more than that, and we want our guests to experience authentic dishes in a vibrant, comfortable environment. There’s a perfect spot in the Leeds food scene for The Banksia, and we’re excited that people will be able to sample the menu in the coming months. It’s the kind of food that I love eating, so it’s even more satisfying to be able to cook it and I look forward to seeing others enjoying it too.”

Linked to the adjoining Hotel Indigo Leeds, The Banksia will reflect the sustainability commitment of IHG Hotels & Resorts, drawing on the group’s Journey to Tomorrow initiative.

General manager of The Banksia, Simon Grace, said: “Its name – The Banksia - is inspired by the vibrant wildflower whose growth is stimulated by fire. We want our bar and restaurant to become a place where cultures and flavours collide and create a unique experience for our guests.

“Given Craig’s invaluable experience in the hotel catering industry, leading a team and working alongside a multitude of departments, he was the perfect fit for us. His passion for his craft and his shared values makes this the perfect partnership.”