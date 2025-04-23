Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A contemporary hotel with a connecting bar and restaurant is set to open in Leeds city centre this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hotel Indigo Leeds on Lower Briggate will be opening its doors alongside a brand-new Mediterranean-inspired bar and restaurant – The Banksia.

The development brings more than 60 jobs to the city and boasts more than 100 stylish hotel bedrooms, two meeting rooms which act as the perfect space for conferences and working lunches, and a 24/7 fitness centre complete with the latest equipment in a modern environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contemporary rooms will tell the story of Leeds’ rich industrial heritage, featuring unique artwork and vibrant designs, along with unexpected details that excite curiosity and encourage further discovery.

The hotel will also be home to a modern new restaurant, The Banksia, located on the ground floor of the hotel.

Hotel Indigo Leeds on Lower Briggate will be opening its doors alongside a brand-new Mediterranean-inspired bar and restaurant – The Banksia. | Third Party

Bringing Mediterranean all-day dining to Leeds, The Banksia will celebrate a mix of cultures, echoing the diversity of modern Leeds with its flavourful menu, complete with fresh, local ingredients.

Simon Grace, general manager at Hotel Indigo Leeds, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the communities in and around Leeds in what is sure to be an exciting addition to Leeds city centre this summer. We pride ourselves on creating an inviting, vibrant space that guests can enjoy, with personal service throughout their stay, that makes them feel instantly at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bringing a taste of the sun-soaked Mediterranean, The Banksia bar and restaurant will become the perfect hub for after work drinks, or to wine, dine and dance the night away – whether people are looking for a private small plates meal with friends, or a large scale a la carte dining experience, The Banksia perfectly caters for it all. Signature Mediterranean flavours paired with fresh, simple, local ingredients will be brought to life by a team of talented chefs – and it’s just what Leeds needs to welcome the summer in style.”

This will be the 20th Hotel Indigo set to be opened by IHG Hotels & Resorts in the UK to date and it will showcase sustainability at its heart in line with the group’s commitment to responsible travel through its Journey to Tomorrow initiative. This will be reflected through the hotels with everything from the lighting through to waste management.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Keval Thakerar, director of Belfont Hotels, the hotel’s owners, said: “Leeds is such a thriving city, and we can’t wait to become a part of it – we’re excited to throw open the doors and welcome our first guests to the brand-new site. Every Hotel Indigo is different, and this applies to our Leeds site, as we capture the essence of the city’s neighbourhood through unique touches.”