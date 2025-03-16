Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture

This gallery of memories raises a glass to a golden age of Leeds pub culture using unseen photos from the YEP archive.

The 1990s proved to be a boom time for boozers across the city helping a generation of drinkers to quench their thirst. These photos are sure to evoke memories for those who propped up the bar back in the day. Each of the 57 photos featured have been digitised for the first time. They take you on a whistle stop tour around the suburbs and have been published in chronological order starting with A for Alwoodley. There are that many to be that we stopped after digitising boozers beginning with M. - the rest will follow in a separate gallery. Is your favourite local featured?

Enjoy these unseen photos of Leeds pubs in the 1990s.

1. Leeds pubs in the 1990s

Enjoy these unseen photos of Leeds pubs in the 1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Did you drink here back in the day? The Lord Darcy pictured in September 1997.

2. Alwoodley

Did you drink here back in the day? The Lord Darcy pictured in September 1997. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Nelson Inn on Armley Road pictured in August 1991.

3. Armley

The Nelson Inn on Armley Road pictured in August 1991. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pregnant landlady Susan Hatfield claimed she had been told to quit the Albion pub by brewery bosses - just 17 days before her baby was due. The 34-year-old took over the Albion 11 months ago at just 10 days notice. Pictured in August 1993.

4. Armley

Pregnant landlady Susan Hatfield claimed she had been told to quit the Albion pub by brewery bosses - just 17 days before her baby was due. The 34-year-old took over the Albion 11 months ago at just 10 days notice. Pictured in August 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Travellers just up from the Mushroom Fields on Hill Top Road pictured in July 1993.

5. Armley

The Travellers just up from the Mushroom Fields on Hill Top Road pictured in July 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Old Peacock on Elland Road in October 1992. It was a month Leeds United beat Sheffield United 3-1 in the Premier League at Elland Road and draw 2-2 against Coventry City.

6. Beeston

The Old Peacock on Elland Road in October 1992. It was a month Leeds United beat Sheffield United 3-1 in the Premier League at Elland Road and draw 2-2 against Coventry City. | YPN Photo: YPN

