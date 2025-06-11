A mouth-watering American fast food chain taking Leeds by storm looks set to open yet another branch in the city.

Wingstop already has a handful of restaurants across the region - but bosses aren’t stopping there, as new signs appeared at The Springs this week.

Wingstop is set to open a new restaurant at The Springs. | Wingstop

The shopping centre, in Thorpe Park, will be home to the latest branch according to the vibrant hoardings that advertise the new arrival.

Based out of the former Burger Priest restaurant, it’s expected that Wingstop will bring its signature flavours to east Leeds.

It comes as the brand continues to expand across the UK having opened its first branch in the city last year.

That restaurant, on Boar Lane, proved immediately popular as fans were seen queuing to try the famous chicken wings. Wingstop also has venues at the White Rose Shopping Centre and Cardigan Field.

Signs outside the new venue at The Springs announce “Leeds, flavour incoming” in bold lettering, with a link to a jobs website.