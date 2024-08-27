Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin shares what meals he had on a recent trip to Turkey and where to get the kebabs in Yorkshire.

Like many folk, I’ve been travelling this summer, tasting food at festivals, going on my jollies and working abroad - but wherever I am I use these simple strategies to make sure I get the best food.

When chefs use good quality ingredients that are cooked well, there’s often no need for lots of sauces to pimp up the flavour.

For example Silver’s Deli, in Stanningley Road, Bramley, is bang on with how they source and hand make every part of the sandwich.

But this isn’t always the case. Sometimes, you have to customise your own meal.

How I upgraded my meals in Turkey

I was living the dream on my recent family holiday to Turkey, the home of kebabs.

As a tight Yorkshireman - and because we were staying at an all inclusive hotel - if there was no freshly shaved kebab on the buffet, I stuck to home comforts with a twist.

For breakfast I ate eggs, Turkish sausage and flatbread.

I’m a fan of cheap tinned beans - the ultimate breakfast gravy - but the hotel only had the big beans so to wet the whistle, I poured bean juice over my meal.

Every evening in Turkey, I had whatever meat had been freshly cooked with creamy mash while I nicked the juice from other meaty dishes to make my own flavoursome gravy.

Where do I get good kebabs in Yorkshire?

When I visit places on my youtube channel Rate My Takeaway, it’s all based on what other people have tried and loved.

This means I get to try some of the best flavours around, which includes many kebabs.

And for a taste of Turkey in West Yorkshire, there’s no other place than Tarantino, in Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, and Istanbul Kebab in Call Lane.

What’s next for me?

I’m off working in Ibiza this week with LDC Radio where I'll be filming and DJing in the clubs. My wife Sophie finds this hilarious as I'm normally in bed by 8pm.

I’m more excited about the fiesta in my mouth because it’s another foodie haven with meaty stews, perfect for making my gravy, pork sausages and paella.

While I’m not a seafood fan which is also popular there, I do have a sweet tooth for pastries and baked cheesecake aka flao in Ibiza.

Jay’s Desserts in Dib Lane serves up incredible San Sebastián Cheesecake with chocolate sauce drizzled on top.

I love this place so much I asked them to open a dessert shop next to Pizza Pizza at the new Rate My Takeaway Kitchen set to open next month in the Packhorse Shopping Centre, Huddersfield.