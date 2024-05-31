19 restaurants in Leeds with a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor and what customers have to say including Rudy's

Published 31st May 2024, 16:30 BST

As the weather warms, little sounds more appealing than a good meal out with friends and family.

And luckily for us, there is a wide variety of choice in Leeds when it comes to eating out, from fine-dining British cuisine to Italian delis. Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter We have rounded up 19 of the best restaurants in Leeds that have a five-star rating on TripAdvisor to make the choice a little easier.

There is something for everyone on this list with restaurants across all cuisines including Indian, Korean and Ethiopian.

A customer at La Piola, in Park Square, said: “Absolutely and completely outstanding restaurant. Excellent service, terrific food, top shelf ice cream. I think this is the best restaurant in Leeds.”

1. La Piola Italian Delicatessen

A customer at La Piola, in Park Square, said: “Absolutely and completely outstanding restaurant. Excellent service, terrific food, top shelf ice cream. I think this is the best restaurant in Leeds.” Photo: Google

A customer at Dastaan, in Adel, said: “Fantastic team who did a great job in ensuring our anniversary went lovely! The team provided superior service, couldn't fault a thing. Thanks guys, God bless.”

2. Dastaan

A customer at Dastaan, in Adel, said: “Fantastic team who did a great job in ensuring our anniversary went lovely! The team provided superior service, couldn't fault a thing. Thanks guys, God bless.” Photo: National World

A customer at La Taberna, in Leeds city centre, said: “Absolute gem of a place! Staff were so welcoming and food was absolutely delicious. Visited with my husband for a rare night out - we will be back the first chance we get!”

3. La Taberna

A customer at La Taberna, in Leeds city centre, said: “Absolute gem of a place! Staff were so welcoming and food was absolutely delicious. Visited with my husband for a rare night out - we will be back the first chance we get!” Photo: La Taberna

A customer at Pizza Punks, in Bond Street, said: “The food didn’t take long and was so delicious! Perfect for everyone with a wide menu to choose from. Service was even better, hats off to Anita for being so welcoming and attentive!”

4. Pizza Punks

A customer at Pizza Punks, in Bond Street, said: “The food didn’t take long and was so delicious! Perfect for everyone with a wide menu to choose from. Service was even better, hats off to Anita for being so welcoming and attentive!” Photo: Geha Pandey

A customer at Dakota Bar & Grill, in Leeds city centre, said: “Fabulous restaurant. We had the tasting menu and every course was superb. The service from Annie was exemplary. We will definitely visit again. Thank you.”

5. Dakota Bar & Grill

A customer at Dakota Bar & Grill, in Leeds city centre, said: “Fabulous restaurant. We had the tasting menu and every course was superb. The service from Annie was exemplary. We will definitely visit again. Thank you.” Photo: James Hardisty/National World

A customer at Bengal Brasserie, in Burley, said: “I have been eating here for over 18 months pretty much every other night. The food is always great and the service is first class. Would highly recommend.”

6. Bengal Brasserie

A customer at Bengal Brasserie, in Burley, said: “I have been eating here for over 18 months pretty much every other night. The food is always great and the service is first class. Would highly recommend.” Photo: Scott Merrylees

