There is something for everyone on this list with restaurants across all cuisines including Indian, Korean and Ethiopian.
1. La Piola Italian Delicatessen
A customer at La Piola, in Park Square, said: “Absolutely and completely outstanding restaurant. Excellent service, terrific food, top shelf ice cream. I think this is the best restaurant in Leeds.” Photo: Google
2. Dastaan
A customer at Dastaan, in Adel, said: “Fantastic team who did a great job in ensuring our anniversary went lovely! The team provided superior service, couldn't fault a thing. Thanks guys, God bless.” Photo: National World
3. La Taberna
A customer at La Taberna, in Leeds city centre, said: “Absolute gem of a place! Staff were so welcoming and food was absolutely delicious. Visited with my husband for a rare night out - we will be back the first chance we get!” Photo: La Taberna
4. Pizza Punks
A customer at Pizza Punks, in Bond Street, said: “The food didn’t take long and was so delicious! Perfect for everyone with a wide menu to choose from. Service was even better, hats off to Anita for being so welcoming and attentive!” Photo: Geha Pandey
5. Dakota Bar & Grill
A customer at Dakota Bar & Grill, in Leeds city centre, said: “Fabulous restaurant. We had the tasting menu and every course was superb. The service from Annie was exemplary. We will definitely visit again. Thank you.” Photo: James Hardisty/National World
6. Bengal Brasserie
A customer at Bengal Brasserie, in Burley, said: “I have been eating here for over 18 months pretty much every other night. The food is always great and the service is first class. Would highly recommend.” Photo: Scott Merrylees
