The best restaurants in Leeds have been named by the British Restaurant Awards 2023.

The finalists across a number of categories have been announced ahead of the fifth annual award ceremony, which will take place on September 5. Categories include the Best Restaurant in Leeds, where 10 of the city’s restaurants will battle it out for the crown.

Leeds Dock restaurant Fearns has also been shortlisted in the Best New Restaurant category, while The Man Behind The Curtain is up for Best Luxury Restaurant and The Mavern is shortlisted for Best Bar.

Meanwood sushi restaurant Hanamatsuri has been named as a finalist for the Best International Cuisine category and a number of chains with sites in Leeds are up for Best Restaurant chain, including Turtle Bay, Zizzi and Tattu.

Here are the 10 finalists of the Best Restaurant in Leeds category.

Best Leeds restaurants Here are the finalists for the Best Restaurant in Leeds category in the British Restaurant Awards 2023

Bill's Leeds Restaurant The chain's Albion Place restaurant has been named as a finalist. It's a contemporary European restaurant dishing up separate breakfast, afternoon tea, lunch and dinner menus.

Fint The Great George Street restaurant, formerly Fettle, offers a casual dining experience with elevated plates of organic and seasonal Scandinavian-inspired dishes. Pictured is owner Simon Hawkins, who appeared on Come Dine With Me: The Professionals last year.

Fazenda Fazenda, in Granary Wharf, serves a selection of freshly grilled-meats which are carved at your table, accompanied by a selection of Argentinian and Brazilian side dishes and salads.