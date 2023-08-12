British Restaurant Awards 2023: The 10 best Leeds restaurants are named as they battle for prestigious award
The finalists across a number of categories have been announced ahead of the fifth annual award ceremony, which will take place on September 5. Categories include the Best Restaurant in Leeds, where 10 of the city’s restaurants will battle it out for the crown.
Leeds Dock restaurant Fearns has also been shortlisted in the Best New Restaurant category, while The Man Behind The Curtain is up for Best Luxury Restaurant and The Mavern is shortlisted for Best Bar.
Meanwood sushi restaurant Hanamatsuri has been named as a finalist for the Best International Cuisine category and a number of chains with sites in Leeds are up for Best Restaurant chain, including Turtle Bay, Zizzi and Tattu.
Here are the 10 finalists of the Best Restaurant in Leeds category.