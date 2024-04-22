Taking over the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, which closed in February this year, Bukhara promises to bring traditional Indian cuisine “with a twist” to Headingley.

It is brought to the city by the team behind renowned Bengal Brasserie chain. Experienced restaurateur Malik Miah and Mohammed Ali are excited for today’s (Monday, April 22) grand opening.

Bukhara will offer an authentic and home cooked Indian menu but will also double up as a steakhouse, to offer something for everyone.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme went along to the restaurant’s grand opening. Take a look inside...

Bukhara is being brought to Leeds by experienced restaurateur Malik Miah and Mohammed Ali - the team behind the renowned Bengal Brasserie chain.

The new restaurant is taking over the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, which closed in February this year.

It is located on Otley Road in Headingley.

It took the team behind the restaurant three months to transform the space entirely.

The venue features specially designed booths for customers to wait while their table is prepared.

Malik said: "Everybody likes curry. Nowadays, the younger generations like steak, burgers and grilled food. The demand is coming back again.