The 19 best places to eat in Leeds according to customers – including delis, bars and restaurants

Published 27th May 2024

These are the top places to eat in Leeds according to customers - including delis, bars and restaurants.

With the weather getting warmer and summer arriving, many of us are getting out more and exploring the city, catching up with friends and family over a bite to eat.

We’re lucky to have so much choice on our doorsteps in Leeds, from fine-dining restaurants to casual delis, from the city centre to suburbs.

To make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up the best-rated places to eat in the city according to customer reviews on the Tripadvisor website.

Here are the top 19 establishments and what customers had to say about the food.

"The quality of the ingredients and cooking set the venue streets ahead of the competition. The ‘deli’ is only small and it isn’t lavishly dressed but it is a gem of a place. We shared the cheese and ham board to start and had two pasta dishes which were both exquisite."

1. La Piola Italian Delicatessen

"The quality of the ingredients and cooking set the venue streets ahead of the competition. The ‘deli’ is only small and it isn’t lavishly dressed but it is a gem of a place. We shared the cheese and ham board to start and had two pasta dishes which were both exquisite." Photo: Google

"5* excellent service, delicious food and the perfect ambiance. Even on a very busy Saturday night the manager was attentive and catering to our dietary needs. Highly recommended and a great place to visit."

2. Dastaan

"5* excellent service, delicious food and the perfect ambiance. Even on a very busy Saturday night the manager was attentive and catering to our dietary needs. Highly recommended and a great place to visit."

"Really good food, really good service - the staff in there were so personable. The food was really good, will definitely be going back and would recommend."

3. La Taberna

"Really good food, really good service - the staff in there were so personable. The food was really good, will definitely be going back and would recommend."

"The food is amazing, such fresh ingredients and amazing flavours. A great healthy affordable lunch option, loved it!"

4. Falafel Guys

"The food is amazing, such fresh ingredients and amazing flavours. A great healthy affordable lunch option, loved it!" Photo: Simon Hulme

"Punk Pizza never fails! Yummy make your own pizza, Anita was friendly and very helpful. The service was really efficient and the food was delicious."

5. Pizza Punks

"Punk Pizza never fails! Yummy make your own pizza, Anita was friendly and very helpful. The service was really efficient and the food was delicious." Photo: Geha Pandey

“Had the tasting menu with wine pairing. Wow great food and generous glasses of wine not cheap but worth it. Chateaubriand the star course. Relaxed and sophisticated soundings with great service lead by Jaden.”

6. Dakota Bar and Grill

“Had the tasting menu with wine pairing. Wow great food and generous glasses of wine not cheap but worth it. Chateaubriand the star course. Relaxed and sophisticated soundings with great service lead by Jaden.” Photo: National World

