Hyatt: Global US hospitality company to open new Leeds city centre hotel
Hyatt’s new hotel aims to offer a ‘chic city retreat’ for leisure and business travellers at 2 Sovereign Square just a three minute walk from the railway station.
Guests will be able to relax and unwind in modern rooms from the hotel’s cozy King Den rooms through to its most spacious one bed suites all of which come with a kitchenette and smart TV.
The hotel brings together two of Hyatt’s brands - Hyatt Place featuring upscale select-service hotels with convenience features and Hyatt House, upscale select-service extended-stay hotels.
It will boast a fitness centre with a well equipped gym as well as two restaurants.
Zoom Restaurant & Bar will be located on the ground floor serving an all-day menu for all diners while Azotea, serving up South American cuisine and cocktails, will offer guests views of the city centre skyline from the restaurant’s 12th floor vantage point.
No official opening date has yet been confirmed but the hotel is now accepting reservations from Monday, March 10, 2025 and beyond.
Hyatt has more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries, across South America, North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.
