Nesso Coffee opened in the heart of Morley in October 2023 with the aim of offering something new to the residents of the town.

The cafe-bar serves single-origin 100% Arabica coffee, coffee-based cocktails, prosecco and beer.

Named after the village in Lake Como, Nesso also serves authentic Italian food. On the menu, there is crostone toasts, an Italian version of an open sandwich toast with a variety of fillings available. Italian desserts are also available including the traditional tiramisu made with freshly-made ice cream. The menu is designed by renowned Leeds restaurateur and MasterChef star Bobby Geetha who was brought on-board for this new project as a consultant chef by the coffee shop's operating partners Tyron de Villiers and Spencer Railton.

The chef, who also runs Fleur Cafe in The Light, has consulted on a number of projects across the globe, including one recently in Chicago.

But this was a completely different venture for him.

Bobby said: "I have never done a coffee concept. It was always a fine dining restaurant concept or Indian or modern dining. I have never done an Italian coffee shop so I thought, “that's a challenge for me'. And it's like a complete design project so I could get involved with the design, sourcing and getting trained with the guys.”

The chef said that he is passionate about expanding the coffee and food offerings in smaller towns in Leeds and hopes Nesso Coffee can expand into other areas of the city.

Bobby said: "Morley is a little old heritage town. We thought it was best to start with a small unit here, so we can experiment and we have the opportunity to try new things.

"It's a completely different neighbourhood. So if we get it right here, then it's easy to mushroom."

He added: “We may not make the margins now but first, as a new brand, we want to focus on the quality and the coffee."

The venue takes inspiration from Scandinavian countries, where Bobby spent some time. There are some Japanese influences in the new space too.

Bobby said: "You can't see anything similar - design-wise in Leeds anywhere. The design is Japanese-Scandinavian architecture, Italian food and mixing a bit of English ingredients.”

The brand also has an ambition to remain as affordable as possible - all of its menu items are priced under £5. This includes a crostone combo which is a crostone toast and a cappuccino or americano for £4.95.

1 . Nesso Coffee Nesso Coffee opened in Morley last October serving single-origin 100% Arabica coffee. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Nesso Coffee The cafe, located on Queen Street, is named after the village in Lake Como, Italy. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Nesso Coffee Nesso Coffee also sells coffee-based cocktails, Italian prosecco and beer. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Nesso Coffee The menu features Italian cuisine including crostone toasts with a range of different fillings. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . Nesso Coffee Bobby Geetha, the consultant chef at Nesso Coffee, has taken inspiration from Scandinavian nations and Japan for the interior of the cafe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

6 . Nesso Coffee The brand also has an ambition to remain as affordable as possible - all of its menu items are priced under £5. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales