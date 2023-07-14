There’s an Italian restaurant in every corner of Leeds serving everything from the classics to modern twists.
Here are 11 of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds – according to Google reviews – and what customers have to say about them.
2. Salvo's Ristorante Italian, Headingley
Salvo's Ristorante Italian, in Headingley, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,010 Google reviews. A customer at Salvo's said: "The most wonderful dining experience. Food was delicious, the staff were so kind and the atmosphere was wonderful. Came to Leeds for my 50th birthday weekend and this visit absolutely made it, so thank you. We'll definitely be back when we're next in Leeds." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Zucco, Meanwood
Zucco, in Meanwood, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 471 Google reviews. A customer at Zucco said: "Absolutely stunning food, excellent range of drinks, and very good staff indeed. Don't let the idea of sharing plates put you off it works like a charm. I would definitely, and will be returning to the restaurant shortly as it's such a treat." Photo: James Hardisty
4. Sarto, City Centre
Sarto, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 297 Google reviews. A customer at Sarto: "A really lovely place! Spacious, generous portions and friendly staff. The pasta was delicious and the gnocchi was huge. The pictured cannoli was massive as well. I very much recommend." Photo: "Gary Longbottom