11 of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds according to Google reviews - including Salvo's and Riva Blu

There’s an Italian restaurant in every corner of Leeds serving everything from the classics to modern twists.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

With so many options, we fall back on Google reviews to tell us where to go. Among the list of the best, there is Trattoria Il Forno in Horsforth and Culto in Meanwood and of course, the list would not be complete without Salvo’s in Headingley.

Here are 11 of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds – according to Google reviews – and what customers have to say about them.

Salvo's Ristorante Italian, in Headingley, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,010 Google reviews. A customer at Salvo's said: "The most wonderful dining experience. Food was delicious, the staff were so kind and the atmosphere was wonderful. Came to Leeds for my 50th birthday weekend and this visit absolutely made it, so thank you. We'll definitely be back when we're next in Leeds."

Zucco, in Meanwood, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 471 Google reviews. A customer at Zucco said: "Absolutely stunning food, excellent range of drinks, and very good staff indeed. Don't let the idea of sharing plates put you off it works like a charm. I would definitely, and will be returning to the restaurant shortly as it's such a treat."

Sarto, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 297 Google reviews. A customer at Sarto: "A really lovely place! Spacious, generous portions and friendly staff. The pasta was delicious and the gnocchi was huge. The pictured cannoli was massive as well. I very much recommend."

Sarto, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 297 Google reviews. A customer at Sarto: "A really lovely place! Spacious, generous portions and friendly staff. The pasta was delicious and the gnocchi was huge. The pictured cannoli was massive as well. I very much recommend."

