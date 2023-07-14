2 . Salvo's Ristorante Italian, Headingley

Salvo's Ristorante Italian, in Headingley, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,010 Google reviews. A customer at Salvo's said: "The most wonderful dining experience. Food was delicious, the staff were so kind and the atmosphere was wonderful. Came to Leeds for my 50th birthday weekend and this visit absolutely made it, so thank you. We'll definitely be back when we're next in Leeds." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe