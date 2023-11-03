Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roastery Kulture Coffee was founded by Jake Gilmour in 2019, who had a vision to serve great coffee with a personal touch – taking inspiration from Australia.

In June 2022, Jake and his business partner Jonathan Greenwood opened their first coffee shop, located on Kirkstall Road. It combined two of his businesses, the roastery and his cookie shop Volcano Cookies.

And as the cafe enters its second year, Kulture Coffee is now looking to expand the services it offers.

Kulture Coffee, on Kirkstall Road, will be serving five coffee-based cocktails and craft beer from this November in the evenings. Photo: Kulture Coffee

From November 3, it will be offering cocktails and craft beer in the evenings as the cafe transforms into a bar every Thursday to Sunday from 4pm onwards.

Owner Jake said: “We never thought Kulture and the coffee shop would be received so well by the locals in LS4. We've had like a really good group of regular loyal customers that we see every week and they seem just as excited as we have been for the bar launch, which is which has been really nice.”

And it’s these loyal customers who chipped in and helped Kulture Coffee launch its bar, raising £6,770 with 73 supporters in 28 days on its Crowdfunder page.

The money raised will go towards installing the kegs, buying new equipment including ice machines, as well as more banners, tables and chairs.

Picture are co-founders of Kulture Coffee Jonathan Greenwood, left, and Jake Gilmour, centre, pictured with staff member Andrew Henry. Photo: National World

Jake added: “When we first opened Kulture, me and Jonathan, we didn't have investors, we borrowed the money ourselves. They weren't business loans or personal loans so we did take that risk.

There are 15 cocktails on the menu – five of which are coffee-based.

Jake said: “I think in the area of Kirkstall Road where we're situated, you've got a couple of really great options like Dave's Pies & Ales, Cardigan Arms, but there's nothing in the immediate area where you can get a good cocktail. So that's what we're trying to offer in the area and sort of differentiate a little bit.”

There will be four keg beer lines and the cafe will also be serving its own branded lager. Kulture Coffee will also be serving homemade “build-your-own nachos” with options to add beef chili, pulled pork or vegan chili.

Jake added: “I think we are now ready for the launch to the public. We're really ready for it and really excited. We can't wait really to welcome regulars and to welcome new customers.”