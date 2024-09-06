And if you were craving some stir fry udon or spicy pho, we have rounded up 13 of the best spots in the city according to Google reviews.
Leeds will soon be home to another Asian restaurant - Sakku Pinoy, which is set to open on September 9.
1. Maki & Ramen
Maki & Ramen, in Bond Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,529 Google reviews. A customer at Makin & Ramen said: “Absolutely stunning food! One of the best Japanese restaurants in Leeds! All staff are so friendly too especially Romario! Thank you so much for great service with a kind smile! Will definitely be back!” | National World Photo: Geha Pandey
2. Bento Japanese Street Food & Izakaya
Bento Japanese Street Food & Izakaya, in Merrion Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 293 Google reviews. A customer at Bento said: “Great place with amazing authentic Japanese food. Service was great and the food was amazing. We'll definitely be going back again.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar
Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar, in the Merrion Centre, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 332 Google reviews. A customer at Oba said: “Best Korean and Japanese restaurant in Leeds. I haven’t yet ordered anything that I didn’t like. They do amazing food and great service. The staff are lovely and attentive. The place is very clean, reasonably priced, and fast service. The food tastes unreal! So fresh and delicious.” | National World Photo: Geha Pandey
4. TADA
TADA, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 600 Google reviews. A customer at TADA said: “My favourite restaurant in Headingley. The quality is excellent. Everything I've ordered so far has been really good. I would highly recommend the ramen here, some of the best ramens I've ever had. Went with some family members that haven't eaten much Japanese cuisine previously and were unsure but they also enjoyed their meals as much as I did." | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Noodle House
Noodle House, in Merrion Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 397 Google reviews. A customer at Noodle House said: “One word: AMAZING! Delicious authentic food! Lovely and attentive staff. Helped us to choose our food. Fresh and tasty!" | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Banh & Mee
Banh & Mee, in Kirkgate Market, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 302 Google reviews. A customer at Banh & Mee said: “I love the brisket pho from here so much. I’ve been coming here more than 3 years and never let me down. The staffs are always friendly and great customer service. They serve the food fairly quickly too.” | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
