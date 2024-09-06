13 of the best-rated ramen and noodle spots in Leeds and what customers have to say including Wen's

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

Leeds excels in Asian cuisine.

We are known for our Indian restaurants and Chinese takeaways, but Leeds also boasts some brilliant noodle bars.

And if you were craving some stir fry udon or spicy pho, we have rounded up 13 of the best spots in the city according to Google reviews.

Leeds will soon be home to another Asian restaurant - Sakku Pinoy, which is set to open on September 9.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Maki & Ramen, in Bond Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,529 Google reviews. A customer at Makin & Ramen said: “Absolutely stunning food! One of the best Japanese restaurants in Leeds! All staff are so friendly too especially Romario! Thank you so much for great service with a kind smile! Will definitely be back!”

1. Maki & Ramen

Maki & Ramen, in Bond Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,529 Google reviews. A customer at Makin & Ramen said: “Absolutely stunning food! One of the best Japanese restaurants in Leeds! All staff are so friendly too especially Romario! Thank you so much for great service with a kind smile! Will definitely be back!” | National World Photo: Geha Pandey

Photo Sales
Bento Japanese Street Food & Izakaya, in Merrion Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 293 Google reviews. A customer at Bento said: “Great place with amazing authentic Japanese food. Service was great and the food was amazing. We'll definitely be going back again.”

2. Bento Japanese Street Food & Izakaya

Bento Japanese Street Food & Izakaya, in Merrion Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 293 Google reviews. A customer at Bento said: “Great place with amazing authentic Japanese food. Service was great and the food was amazing. We'll definitely be going back again.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar, in the Merrion Centre, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 332 Google reviews. A customer at Oba said: “Best Korean and Japanese restaurant in Leeds. I haven’t yet ordered anything that I didn’t like. They do amazing food and great service. The staff are lovely and attentive. The place is very clean, reasonably priced, and fast service. The food tastes unreal! So fresh and delicious.”

3. Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar

Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar, in the Merrion Centre, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 332 Google reviews. A customer at Oba said: “Best Korean and Japanese restaurant in Leeds. I haven’t yet ordered anything that I didn’t like. They do amazing food and great service. The staff are lovely and attentive. The place is very clean, reasonably priced, and fast service. The food tastes unreal! So fresh and delicious.” | National World Photo: Geha Pandey

Photo Sales
TADA, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 600 Google reviews. A customer at TADA said: “My favourite restaurant in Headingley. The quality is excellent. Everything I've ordered so far has been really good. I would highly recommend the ramen here, some of the best ramens I've ever had. Went with some family members that haven't eaten much Japanese cuisine previously and were unsure but they also enjoyed their meals as much as I did."

4. TADA

TADA, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 600 Google reviews. A customer at TADA said: “My favourite restaurant in Headingley. The quality is excellent. Everything I've ordered so far has been really good. I would highly recommend the ramen here, some of the best ramens I've ever had. Went with some family members that haven't eaten much Japanese cuisine previously and were unsure but they also enjoyed their meals as much as I did." | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Noodle House, in Merrion Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 397 Google reviews. A customer at Noodle House said: “One word: AMAZING! Delicious authentic food! Lovely and attentive staff. Helped us to choose our food. Fresh and tasty!"

5. Noodle House

Noodle House, in Merrion Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 397 Google reviews. A customer at Noodle House said: “One word: AMAZING! Delicious authentic food! Lovely and attentive staff. Helped us to choose our food. Fresh and tasty!" | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Banh & Mee, in Kirkgate Market, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 302 Google reviews. A customer at Banh & Mee said: “I love the brisket pho from here so much. I’ve been coming here more than 3 years and never let me down. The staffs are always friendly and great customer service. They serve the food fairly quickly too.”

6. Banh & Mee

Banh & Mee, in Kirkgate Market, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 302 Google reviews. A customer at Banh & Mee said: “I love the brisket pho from here so much. I’ve been coming here more than 3 years and never let me down. The staffs are always friendly and great customer service. They serve the food fairly quickly too.” | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice