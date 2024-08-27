Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A taste of the Philippines is coming to Leeds this September.

Filipino restaurant and bar Sakku Pinoy is set to open in the former Sakku venue in St Peter’s Square on September 9.

Claimed “the first of its kind”, Sakku Pinoy will offer everything from traditional dishes, modern takes on the classics and even street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of the new restaurant shared their excitement for the new opening and the “first true Filipino kitchen in Leeds”.

Filipino restaurant and bar Sakku Pinoy is opening in the former Sakku venue in St Peter's Square, Leeds. Photo: Google | Google

The full Instagram post said: “NEW RESTAURANT ANNOUNCEMENT!!

“We’re Pinoy! A brand new Filipino restaurant and bar in Leeds city centre! The first of its kind, providing you a taste of modern and classic Filipino cuisine!

“The word ‘authentic’ gets thrown around a lot nowadays but it’s a promise we aim to stick to our roots cooking Filipino food from the heart, the flavours we grew up with, with a modern European flair from the collective decades of training from our kitchen team. It is with pride and joy that we open the first true Filipino kitchen in Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: “Sakku as you know it will be converted to a new Filipino dining concept, introducing you to some of the best dishes the Philippines has to offer - from street food, to traditional and modernised classics.

“We are located in St Peter’s Square in Leeds, near the BBC building, and we aim to open very soon! (Keep an eye out.)

“We’ll keep you posted with updates on menu and prepping to open, and hope to see you all!”

The menu includes lechon kawali, a crispy fried pork belly, and sinigang, a sour tamarind-based soup with a refreshing tang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sakku Pinoy will also serve bicol express, a spicy stew with pork and coconut milk, and adobo, a marinated meat dish that’s a Filipino staple.

Find out more information about the restaurant via its official website and social media channels.