Sakku Pinoy St Peter's Square: 'First of its kind' Filipino restaurant and bar set to open in Leeds
Filipino restaurant and bar Sakku Pinoy is set to open in the former Sakku venue in St Peter’s Square on September 9.
Claimed “the first of its kind”, Sakku Pinoy will offer everything from traditional dishes, modern takes on the classics and even street food.
Owners of the new restaurant shared their excitement for the new opening and the “first true Filipino kitchen in Leeds”.
The full Instagram post said: “NEW RESTAURANT ANNOUNCEMENT!!
“We’re Pinoy! A brand new Filipino restaurant and bar in Leeds city centre! The first of its kind, providing you a taste of modern and classic Filipino cuisine!
“The word ‘authentic’ gets thrown around a lot nowadays but it’s a promise we aim to stick to our roots cooking Filipino food from the heart, the flavours we grew up with, with a modern European flair from the collective decades of training from our kitchen team. It is with pride and joy that we open the first true Filipino kitchen in Leeds.”
It continued: “Sakku as you know it will be converted to a new Filipino dining concept, introducing you to some of the best dishes the Philippines has to offer - from street food, to traditional and modernised classics.
“We are located in St Peter’s Square in Leeds, near the BBC building, and we aim to open very soon! (Keep an eye out.)
“We’ll keep you posted with updates on menu and prepping to open, and hope to see you all!”
The menu includes lechon kawali, a crispy fried pork belly, and sinigang, a sour tamarind-based soup with a refreshing tang.
Sakku Pinoy will also serve bicol express, a spicy stew with pork and coconut milk, and adobo, a marinated meat dish that’s a Filipino staple.
Find out more information about the restaurant via its official website and social media channels.
