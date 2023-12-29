To celebrate a wonderful year coming to an end, we have rounded up 29 of the best pictures taken in Leeds by our photographers this year.
Our photographers also captured the people of Leeds as they took on impressive challenges this year, including the Rob Burrow Marathon back in May.
1. The Awakening at Headingley Stadium
The Year of Culture launched this year in January with a 90 minute show called The Awakening at Headingley Stadium. Photo: steve riding
2. Best pictures by YEP photographers of Leeds in 2023
Here are 29 of the best pictures by YEP photographers of Leeds in 2023. Photo: National World
3. David Oluwale Bridge
Pictured is the David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire from Sovereign Street to Water Lane, opened in January this year. The bridge has been named in honour of David Oluwale, who tragically drowned in the river in 1969 in a racially-motivated incident. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Valentine Fair
The Valentine's Day Fair returned this year in February with rides for couples to enjoy. Photo: Steve Riding
5. St Patrick's Day
Pictured is the City of Leeds Pipe Band at the St Patrick's Day celebration held in March this year. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Brexit Rejoin March
Back in March, people took to the streets to share their thoughts on Brexit. Photo: Steve Riding