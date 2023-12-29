Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

29 of the best pictures snapped by the Yorkshire Evening Post charting 2023 in Leeds

To celebrate a wonderful year coming to an end, we have rounded up 29 of the best pictures taken in Leeds by our photographers this year.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT

And these pictures include events from Leeds 2023 such as the Awakening held in Headingley Stadium and the sculptural forest Making A Stand in City Square.

Our photographers also captured the people of Leeds as they took on impressive challenges this year, including the Rob Burrow Marathon back in May.

The Year of Culture launched this year in January with a 90 minute show called The Awakening at Headingley Stadium.

1. The Awakening at Headingley Stadium

The Year of Culture launched this year in January with a 90 minute show called The Awakening at Headingley Stadium. Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales
Here are 29 of the best pictures by YEP photographers of Leeds in 2023.

2. Best pictures by YEP photographers of Leeds in 2023

Here are 29 of the best pictures by YEP photographers of Leeds in 2023. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pictured is the David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire from Sovereign Street to Water Lane, opened in January this year. The bridge has been named in honour of David Oluwale, who tragically drowned in the river in 1969 in a racially-motivated incident.

3. David Oluwale Bridge

Pictured is the David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire from Sovereign Street to Water Lane, opened in January this year. The bridge has been named in honour of David Oluwale, who tragically drowned in the river in 1969 in a racially-motivated incident. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The Valentine's Day Fair returned this year in February with rides for couples to enjoy.

4. Valentine Fair

The Valentine's Day Fair returned this year in February with rides for couples to enjoy. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pictured is the City of Leeds Pipe Band at the St Patrick's Day celebration held in March this year.

5. St Patrick's Day

Pictured is the City of Leeds Pipe Band at the St Patrick's Day celebration held in March this year. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Back in March, people took to the streets to share their thoughts on Brexit.

6. Brexit Rejoin March

Back in March, people took to the streets to share their thoughts on Brexit. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening PostHeadingley Stadium