A new Leeds restaurant opened with a star-studded launch party last night.

Habbibi, founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, has taken over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate.

The 20-year-old singer and boxer was joined by his UK celebrity friends as he opened his rooftop venue - including Leeds' own Tom Zanetti, reality stars Gary Beadle and Dan Osbourne and hip-hop duo Krept and Konan.

And ahead of the launch, Tyson Fury took time out from his boxing camp to send Abdu a good luck message.

Habbibi promises to be "a hotspot for food enthusiasts seeking a vibrant dining experience", a spokesperson for the restaurant said.

The name is derived from the Arabic term meaning 'my love' or 'my dear', and the menu has been created by Abdu himself with a fusion of global flavours that reflects his international travels.

The former East 59th venue was set to become IKaro, a Manchester-based seafood, grill and champagne bar, but the concept changed ahead of opening.

Abdu is speculated to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, rising to fame in the UK when he stole the show at the KSI and Tommy Fury fight in October.