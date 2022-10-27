10 of the best pubs in Leeds according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale today, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs. It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".Here are 10 of the Leeds bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.
1. Whitelock's Ale House
CAMRA said: "Described by John Betjeman as the very heart of Leeds, Whitelock's dates from 1715 and occupies a medieval burgage plot. The interior is largely unchanged since 1895 and is a feast of mirrors, polished metal and woodwork, stained glass, iron pillars, and faience tiling."
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Friends of Ham, New Station Street
CAMRA said: "Modern bar and charcuterie which features a wide range of interesting beers for all tastes on its modern style scaffolded bar. A large blackboard provides information (brewery, ABV and price) on the both the cask and good range of keg beers that often includes foreign, sour, strong and dark offerings."
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. The Hop, Granary Wharf
CAMRA said: "Beneath the arches of Leeds Station's platform 17, the Hop serves a range of cask ales from Ossett Brewery plus guest beers. There are also three ciders available including Weston's Old Rosie."
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Scarbrough Hotel (Taps)
CAMRA said: "There is a long bar opposite the entrance with seating areas to either side and is a busy ale house that provides a convenient spot to wait for a train from Leeds Station across the road. One of the few places still serving Tetley Bitter in central Leeds, the selection of guest ales is sourced from around the country."
Photo: Simon Hulme