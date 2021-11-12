Each of the 28 independent pubs have been chosen for their great atmosphere and drinks on offer.

The 2021 guide features 409 pubs across the Yorkshire region, with 33 newly listed, plus 195 breweries.

It is the 49th edition of CAMRA's best-selling The Good Beer Guide, with contributors encouraging readers to support their local pubs and breweries in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs across the UK, is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide to the very best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs.

Despite being hampered by lockdowns and restrictions in the early part of this year, thousands of independent volunteers have worked together to compile this year’s entries, helping to identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as over 500 new pub entries.

"This is great to see, especially coupled with the news from the Government’s latest Budget, including the announcement of a new, lower rate of duty for draught beer and cider.

“However, the industry is still vulnerable in the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns. Breweries still face issues around costs of goods, lack of business rate relief and silence from the Government on Small Brewers’ Relief reform. We are calling on the Government to make sure the new draught duty rate applies to containers 20L and up so that all our small and independent brewers can benefit.”

The Good Beer Guide 2022 is now available from the CAMRA shop at and there is an updated app version available for download on both iOS and Android device.

These are the Leeds pubs featured in the list:

1. Cardigan Arms The Cardigan Arms in Kirkstall Road, Burley, has secured a place in this year's guide. The Kirkstall Brewery owned pub was particularly praised for the good work done renovating the Grade-II listed Victorian building, and its "fine woodwork, etched glass and ornamented ceilings" and "splendid brewery mirrors and antique chandeliers."

2. Kirkstall Bridge Inn Another Kirkstall Brewery owned pub also made the list. The Kirkstall Bridge in, in Bridge Road, Kirkstall, was noted for its range of cask ales and changing guest ales, as well as food, popular events and for being dog-friendly. The selection of board games was also mentioned too. Particular beers noted were the Kirkstall Pale Ale, Three Swords and Black Band Porter.