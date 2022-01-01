The 7 best rated bars and pubs in Leeds as picked by our YEP reviewers

Rolands Leeds, Call Lane (photo: Jacob Savage).

After starting 2021 in lockdown, people were very queen to get back to their favourite haunts and support our fantastic independent businesses.

Our Yorkshire Evening Post review team were equally as keen to sample some of the best bars in the city and seek out the best spots for our readers.

We visited pubs and bars across Leeds and came across some gems.

The Jolly Roger cocktail is based on the famous flag flown on pirate ships. Photo: Tabula Rasa

Here are the top-scoring bars and pubs as rated by our reviewers in 2021.

Below Stairs

In top place this year was cocktail bar Below Stairs.

Located just off of Greek Street, our reviewer described it as a "hidden gem" and said they had felt like they'd discovered a "secret speakeasy".

Describing the atmosphere as cosy and warm, the reviewer cold not fault the drink selection and in particular noted the inventive and interesting range of cocktails.

Address: 12 S Parade, Leeds LS1 5QS

Cuckoo

Also scoring very highly with our reviewers was Cuckoo on Call Lane.

Despite being owned by the people behind popular bars like Call Lane Social, The Maven and Mean-Eyed Cat, Cuckoo was described as a totally different addition to the Leeds scene.

Our reviewer praised the "big, bright and colourful" decor and cheesy mix of nineties and noughties pop music.

Address: 37 Call Lane, LS1 7BT

Tabula Rasa

New bar Tabula Rasa has proved a hit with people in Leeds and with our reviewers.

The distinctive and quality cocktails were praised, with our reviewer transformed as they watched their cocktail transform from blue, to lilac, to purple as I swirled the pink sugar into my drink.

The reviewer raved about the bar, saying: "There's a love and warmth here; a passion for creating drinks and crafting escapism that is often forgotten about when founding new bars and restaurants."

Address: Tabula Rasa, 8 Eastgate, Leeds LS2 7JL

Jigger and Jar

A new addition to Garforth Main Street, Jiggle and Jar was loved by our reviewers.

The independent cocktail bar offers a wide selection of wines, cocktails, as well as cheese, charcuterie and pie boards.

It also opens as a coffee shop during the day and was described as a "must visit" for cocktail lovers in east Leeds.

Address: 40 Main St, Garforth, LS25 1AA

Myrtle Tavern

Our reviewer headed over to Myrtle Tavern during the Euros 2020 in summer and quickly named as a "surefire contender for the best beer garden in Leeds".

The Meanwood pub was praised for its great range of beers on tap and family-friendly atmosphere.

Address: Myrtle Tavern, Parkside Rd, Meanwood, Leeds LS6 4NE

The Woods

Described as having a "warm and lively atmosphere", The Woods was another well received bar for our reviewers.

Located in Chapel Allerton, our reviewer said: " The Woods offers all the glamour of an upscale city centre bar without any of the pretentiousness".

It was praised for its friendly staff, good service and nice food and drink on offer.

Address: Stainbeck Corner, 5 Stainbeck Ln, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 3PG

Roland's

Roland's, in Call Lane, was described by our reviewer as having "atmosphere in spades".

The drink selection was praised, with a solid choice of modern classics, and the music was described as "impeccable".

Our reviewer said: "Part of Roland’s’ appeal is it’s more grown-up chilled out vibe. I never want to stay away this long again."

