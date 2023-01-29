Dogs Trust is recapping some of the highlights from January 2023 at the Leeds branch.
The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to relinquish their beloved pets due to the cost of living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area. Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout January. For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 0303 0030000. READ MORE: A look inside seven abandoned buildings including an old play centre
1. Lexi
Lexi, a three-year-old Boxer cross, was one of the many lucky dogs to be adopted this month. It seems that 2023 has started with a real bang and in total the rehoming centre has successfully rehomed over 70 dogs in January alone! That’s a lot of happy boys and girls all settling into their forever homes.
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Bonnie
Beautiful Bonnie, a four-year-old Crossbreed, is a smart cookie and she’s been learning some new training skills while she waits to find her forever home. We joined her on one of her training sessions and she certainly proved that although she’s shy to start with, with a few treats and a little patience she will make somebody a brilliant companion.
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Destiny
The recent frosty weather has created some beautiful wintry scenes which the rescue centre dogs have enjoyed exploring. Here’s Destiny, a two-year-old Bulldog, who is currently looking for her forever home. She loves her walkies so will need active adopters who will be happy to take her on plenty of outdoor adventures, whatever the weather!
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Shadrach
The team celebrated saying goodbye to one of their older lads this month. Shadrach, a 12 year old Shar Pei Crossbreed, was found as a stray back in the summer of 2022. He was in a terrible state. Very skinny and suffering with a painful skin condition. Thankfully, the team were able to treat his skin condition and he moved into a foster home to fully recover. He had to wait a while before someone could see the potential of having such a loving older gent in their lives, but eventually he found the perfect people and he’s now settling into his new home perfectly.
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds