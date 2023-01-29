The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to relinquish their beloved pets due to the cost of living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area. Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout January. For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 0303 0030000. READ MORE: A look inside seven abandoned buildings including an old play centre