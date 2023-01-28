An urban explorer has shared pictures of some of his most eye-opening – and creepy – visits to abandoned sites within Leeds.

The explorer, who posts pictures of his visits under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, has visited abandoned schools, mills, houses, farms, libraries and fairgrounds across Yorkshire and has shared some of his favourites from the city of Leeds.

He said: “Leeds is one of my favourite cities in the UK to explore. The city has gone through major development over the last few years so finding abandoned places can be difficult, but I love a challenge.

"If you search hard enough, you can still find old, derelict and creepy buildings to explore before they are eventually demolished.”

B & J Wright and Sons (aka Hill Top Works) Hill Top Works is a large, derelict factory complex located on Buslingthorpe Lane which was last occupied by machinery manufacturers B & J Wright and Sons. The company made production machinery for the leather and tanning industry.

B & J Wright and Sons (aka Hill Top Works) The factory closed in the mid-1980s, and later parts of the site were taken over by the Leeds Mot Centre. The main mill complex has since fallen into a state of disrepair.

Canal Mills Canal Mills is an 18th-century former textile mill located in Armley, Leeds, alongside the Leeds & Liverpool canal. The site was predominantly known for being the base premises of clothing manufacturers Maurice Dixon.

Canal Mills The Grade II-listed building was restored in 2012 and opened as a 1400-capacity music venue before being closed again in 2019 to make way for planned residential developments of the site.