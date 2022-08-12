Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full list of contenders to host Eurovision 2023 will be announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show by Zoe Ball, with Leeds hoping to win big.

Two of Yorkshire's cities, Sheffield and Leeds officially submitted a bid to host Eurovision last month, with other major cities such as Glasgow and Bristol also in the running.

Leeds will bid to host Eurovision 2023 at the First Direct Arena. Pictured inset: The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is when you can find out if Leeds made the shortlist.

When will the shortlist be announced?

The Eurovision 2023 shortlist is to be announced today as part of BBC Radio 2’s breakfast programme.

No time for the announcement has been confirmed yet, but the show starts at 06:30am and ends at 09:30am so it will be between then.

Who else is in the running to host Eurovision 2023?

Newcastle, London, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow have all applied to host Eurovision next year.

There are strict criteria for Eurovision host cities, which includes having a venue that can hold at least 10,000 people, and access to an international airport.

What has Leeds City Council said?

Leeds City Council, together with the operators of the First Direct Arena in Leeds, have already been in touch with the Government and the BBC to discuss the potential plans.

The leader of Leeds City Council, James Lewis, and the council's executive member for economy and culture, Jonathan Pryor, said last month that the competition "could not come at a better time."

In a joint statement, Coun Lewis and Coun Pryor said: "Leeds has already proved that it has the capability and capacity to host major international events and ASM Global successfully hosted Eurovision in the Avicii Arena, Stockholm, in 2016.

"We are extremely disappointed that Ukraine will be unable to host in 2023, but it would be an honour to host on behalf of them, especially given that West Yorkshire is home to a large number of Ukrainians.