With the announcement that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be hosted in the UK on behalf of Ukraine, the bid for which city will be hosting the prestigious competition is on this week.

Ukraine won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra, but due to the ongoing war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they will not be able to host next year’s competition.

The UK hosting the competition on behalf of Ukraine did not come as a shock, as Sam Ryder’s song Space Man finished as runner-up, and several cities had already announced their bid to host next year’s Eurovision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council and councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy and culture, said in a joint statement back in June that ‘it goes without saying that Leeds will be bidding to host Eurovision in 2023.’

Here is what we know of the Leeds bid to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at friends direct arena so far, including official statements and odds.

What is required in order to host the Eurovision Song Contest?

In order for a city to get selected to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 they need to fulfil the required criteria.

The hosting city needs to have an arena that is able to hold an audience of 10,000 people.

The city also needs to be accessible through international travel as well as have proper access to accommodation. This includes room for 2000 delegates, accredited journalists and visitors.

How does Leeds rank on the odds?

Leeds City council were early to announce their bid to host the competition at first direct Arena , saying it would fit perfectly with the Leeds year of culture 2023 . Saying that they could be a good choice since the operators of first direct Arena, ASM Global, were successful in hosting Eurovision in Avicii Arena, Stockholm Sweden in 2016.

And while Leeds is currently ranked at no. 10 on the odds according to EurovisionWorld , the city places second just after Liverpool on the polls with 24% of the votes as of midday Monday.

Leeds currently has odds of 22/1 at bookies William Hil l, as does Newcastle. Glasgow currently sits on top with ⅚ followed by Manchester on 6/4 and London at 5/1.

What has been said about the UK hosting next year’s Eurovision Song Contest?

Following the announcement on Monday that the BBC would host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the UK, Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC said : "We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us."

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of Eurovision Song Contest, told the BBC that : "We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023."

Which other cities are entering the bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Leeds is not the only city in Yorkshire to announce their bid as Sheffield also announced they would run.

Sheffield is also the twin city of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is something they have used in their bid. Sheffield currently has odds of 25/1 on William Hill .

Other cities betting include Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Belfast, Brighton, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bristol and Leicester.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?