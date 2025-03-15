Duck and Drake Leeds review: I visited a city centre bar that feels like a proper 'old-school' pub
Not only is the short distance from your house very ideal, there is often a level of familiarity and friendliness that seems hard to find elsewhere.
The Duck & Drake is a city centre pub, nestled in a charming pocket of Kirkgate, yet would belong absolutely anywhere in Leeds.
Leeds Oliver Awards 2025: Every winner at the Yorkshire Evening Post's prestigious restaurant awards
It bursts at the seams with character, paying homage to its Victorian beginnings while setting its stall out as a music-orientated pub.
A traditional boozer in many ways, the live bands, cask ales and vintage interior spark memories of days gone by.
The local feel is added to by the warmth of the staff, who were happy to chew the fat with customers as if they had known them all their lives.
By sticking to what works and ensuring a warm welcome, the Duck & Drake have recaptured the magic of a friendly local in a prime city centre spot.
As well as a vast array of cask ales, the boozer offers crowd-pleasing lager Birra Moretti as well as Beavertown offerings Gamma Ray and Neck Oil.
Guinness has managed to become a Gen Z favourite and was the drink of choice for many punters on the night I visited.
The ‘splitting the G’ trend makes me shudder slightly - but it seems to have further engaged young people with pubs that need their support.
I opted for a Moretti, which set me back £5.90. In the current climate, I am hesitant to snarl at pubs over their pricing, but I honestly think it represented decent value for a central watering hole anyway.
It was a Wednesday night when I visited, stopping off for a quick pint or two before a gig at the nearby Oporto (also excellent). There was a steady flow of customers, some of whom even braved the cold to sit in the lovely beer garden at the back of the venue.
The centre of Leeds spoils you for choice when it comes to food and drink but I am glad I stopped off at the Duck & Drake.
Even the slightly heavy music pouring out of the speakers did not infringe upon the relaxing nature of the pub, which has clearly managed to retain its soul over the years.
Most importantly, it is a place that makes you feel like you are just down the road from your house, sitting in your local.
Factfile
Address: 43 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DR
Telephone: 0113 245 5432
Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday: 10am-11pm, Friday and Saturday: 10am-12am
Website: http://duckndrake.co.uk/
Scores
Drinks: 8/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 8/10
Service: 8/10
Total: 8/10