The 9 Leeds pubs recommended by locals for people visiting the city for the first time including Lamb & Flag

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

There are many fantastic pubs in Leeds that blow visitors away on their first visit to our vibrant city.

With such a thriving scene, it can be difficult to choose where to head to if you’re new to Leeds or introducing someone to the city.

So we asked the people who know the city the best - locals - to name their top spots. Here are their top picks.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Steve Marriott named the Duck and Drake in Kirkgate as a pub visitors would be impressed by.

1. Duck and Drake

Steve Marriott named the Duck and Drake in Kirkgate as a pub visitors would be impressed by. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Steve Redgrave said visitors would be impressed by Leeds' night life after drinking at Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard.

2. Whitelock's Ale House

Steve Redgrave said visitors would be impressed by Leeds' night life after drinking at Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Lamb and Flag, in Church Row, was named by James Spencer as the pub visitors would be most impressed by.

3. Lamb and Flag

Lamb and Flag, in Church Row, was named by James Spencer as the pub visitors would be most impressed by. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Dale Nicholson named Parkside Tavern in Merrion Street as the pub that would impress the visitors most.

4. Parkside Tavern

Dale Nicholson named Parkside Tavern in Merrion Street as the pub that would impress the visitors most. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Lulu Belle said there are many pubs which would impress visitors in Leeds and named the Original Oak and Skyrack in Otley Road.

5. The Original Oak

Lulu Belle said there are many pubs which would impress visitors in Leeds and named the Original Oak and Skyrack in Otley Road. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Thornhill pub in Calverley was named by Jennah Hayward as the pub that would impress visitors the most.

6. The Thornhill

The Thornhill pub in Calverley was named by Jennah Hayward as the pub that would impress visitors the most. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PubsLeedsPeopleNewsletter
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice