With such a thriving scene, it can be difficult to choose where to head to if you’re new to Leeds or introducing someone to the city.
So we asked the people who know the city the best - locals - to name their top spots. Here are their top picks.
1. Duck and Drake
Steve Marriott named the Duck and Drake in Kirkgate as a pub visitors would be impressed by. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Whitelock's Ale House
Steve Redgrave said visitors would be impressed by Leeds' night life after drinking at Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Lamb and Flag
Lamb and Flag, in Church Row, was named by James Spencer as the pub visitors would be most impressed by. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Parkside Tavern
Dale Nicholson named Parkside Tavern in Merrion Street as the pub that would impress the visitors most. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
5. The Original Oak
Lulu Belle said there are many pubs which would impress visitors in Leeds and named the Original Oak and Skyrack in Otley Road. | Google Photo: Google
6. The Thornhill
The Thornhill pub in Calverley was named by Jennah Hayward as the pub that would impress visitors the most. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.