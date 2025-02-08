Many bars have come and gone in Leeds city centre while Oporto’s popularity has remained strong.

Drinkers and dancers have flocked to the venue for over a quarter of a decade, revelling in the undeniable charm it possesses.

For such a relatively small bar, there are many different faces to Oporto. There is the main bar, stretched out across the first room you walk in with a mind-bogglingly vast array of drinks.

The selection is eclectic, with a blend of usual favourites and drinks that are difficult to find elsewhere.

An unassuming corner of the first room is sometimes the main attraction, when special guest DJs stop by to spin tracks at the beloved venue.

Back in 2022, I was even lucky enough to wedge myself through the door to catch Grammy-nominated Fontaines D.C. on the decks.

Oporto can be found on Call Lane in Leeds. | Steve Riding

Through a central partition are two of Oporto’s other sides, the music stage and the Irish bar.

The venue’s place within the music scene is well-established and many of the brightest up-and-coming artists and bands stop off at Oporto on their way to the top.

My most recent visit came during Independent Venue Week, a celebration of places that keep the country’s music scene alive. Oporto is very much one of the venues doing this crucial work.

The Irish bar has been a superb addition to the venue, with its authentic feel and retro tavern feel offering something complete different to the first room.

Oporto tows the line perfectly, offering warmth without losing what all bars want but not all can achieve - coolness.

Reasonable drink prices in the centre of Leeds can be hard to come by at times, therefore the Oporto’s January offers proved particularly exciting.

I enjoyed the gig I was attending with a beautifully hazy pint of A Little Faith, which only set me back £3.25.

The music venue area is among the smallest in Leeds but it makes for a unique atmosphere. I was in attendance to watch Nottingham quartet Do Nothing (get them chucked on your Spotify playlists) and it was up there with best I have seen within the Oporto walls.

If you are a gig-goer not quite ready to end your night when the final song is played, the vibe is often matched back in the main bar area with great music and a lively atmosphere.

Call Lane is a hive of activity and there are plenty of options for people to choose from. This reviewer just happens to think Oporto is the best of an admittedly good bunch.

Factfile

Address: 33 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT

Telephone: 0113 245 4444

Opening hours: Sunday-Wednesday: 12 pm–2 am, Thursday: 12pm-3am, Friday and Saturday: 12pm-4am

Website: https://www.oportobar.co.uk/

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8.75/10