18 photos raise a glass to Leeds pub culture in early 1990s

They capture a snapshot of life at pubs which offered punters a warm welcome, friendly face and a tipple of their choice. The pubs featured cover all four corners of Leeds as well as the city centre. Some called last orders years ago while others still offer a place to relax and unwind today. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia