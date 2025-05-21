With beautiful market towns like Otley and Morley, spa towns such as Ilkley and Harrogate, and charming villages like Haworth and Knaresborough, we have an abundance of excellent day-trip destinations.
Here is a roundup of 13 of the best market towns and villages to visit or consider moving to in and around Leeds in 2025:
1. Harrogate
Spa town Harrogate is known for its historic buildings, lush gardens, and natural springs. Located in North Yorkshire, the town perfectly blends contemporary living, countryside beauty, and historic charm. | Archive
2. Barwick-In-Elmet
The charming village of Barwick in Elmet is well-known for its picturesque landscapes and rich history. Among the top attractions are the famous Maypole and the ancient All Saints Church. With traditional pubs and friendly locals, Barwick in Elmet is an ideal place to visit or to consider relocating to. | James Hardisty
3. Wetherby
Historic Wetherby is located on the banks of the River Wharfe and features charming streets, a variety of independent shops and cafes, award-winning restaurants, and stunning countryside. | James Hardisty
4. Haworth
Perhaps one of the most picturesque villages in all of England, Haworth is home to the Brontë Parsonage, where the famous sisters penned their world-famous gothic stories. Surrounded by the Yorkshire Moors, Haworth is ideal for those seeking countryside tranquillity in a village setting. | National World
5. Otley Chevin
Otley, a market town famous for its stunning views from the Chevin, is located about 10 miles from Leeds. It features cobbled streets, a rich history, and hosts a market three times a week. | James Hardisty
6. Knaresborough
Knaresborough is characterized by its medieval streets and stone staircases that wind their way up and down toward the River Nidd, with its impressive railway viaduct overhead. The town centre boasts charming restaurants and shops, and a visit to Mother Shipton's Cave is highly recommended. | James Hardisty