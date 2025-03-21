Based on the outskirts of Leeds, the picturesque town of Ilkley can no longer call itself a hidden gem - but one that hides in plain sight.

And the spa town has been thrust into the national spotlight today for all the right reasons.

Having previously held the title of the best place to live in the UK, Ilkley and its residents are no strangers to acclaim. And when the Yorkshire Evening Post visited on a sunny spring day, it's easy to see why.

As you approach the town on the A65, the striking Cow and Calf rocks, high above the surrounding Ilkley Moors, catch your eye.

The countryside is a huge part of what gives the town its charm, and access to green spaces and the countryside is no doubt a contributing factor to why Ilkley so frequently lands a top spot amongst the best places to live in the UK.

On The Grove Promenade, Ilkley's busy high street, chains like WHSmith’s are outnumbered by independent bookshops, home and furniture stores and cafes - including the ever-popular Betty's Tearoom.

Ilkley resident and independent business owner Victoria Kemp owns Nora's, an interiors and gift store stocked with everything Yorkshire and Ilkley.

She told me what makes the town so special is that it has "got a bit of everything".

"You've got the country feel, but you've also got the sort of town life and a really great sense of community," she said. "Schools are fantastic. You've got the river, you've got the moor, the Yorkshire Dales is on the doorstep."

It's evident from speaking to Victoria that even in a place like this, running your own business is tough. Luckily, tourism gives her and other businesses a much-needed boost.

Victoria said: "It's tough, I'm not gonna lie. But Ilkley is very fortunate in the fact that it's got a real mix of independent shops and national [businesses] as well, so it seems to attract people coming for a day out.

"And we've got Betty's as well, which is always a main attraction for tourists.

"In the summer months, we do see a lot of tourist footfall. And even throughout the year, people come and have a walk up at the Cow and Calf and come for lunch and just have a nice day out."

While life away from the big city might be off-putting for some, it's clear that Ilkley is an exception, attracting people of all ages.

Victoria added: "There is a real mix of people here. There's a real kind of older community that has lived either in Ilkley all their lives, raised their children here, retired here, and then you've also got the younger families."

Back out on the Promenade, James Leighton is walking his dog.

Originally from the south of England, he and his family moved to the town from nearby Baildon in 2019.

He said: "It's a great place to live. It feels safe. Everyone looks out for each other.

"My kids have an idyllic childhood and a great school. I'm able to bump into my neighbours and have a chat there. Everyone is so friendly by and large.

"I do actually pinch myself thinking that we're here. We used to live over in Baildon, and that was lovely too, but then we moved over here and we'll stay here forever.

"I'm originally from the south, but I have friends that come up and visit and like to the point where they go, 'bloody hell, it's really nice up here, and I quite fancy buying some up here'."

"I drive the kids over the summer to the Lido and I didn't go in, but you just drive around, you let them off, and you see the setting of the Lido, and then the Cow and Calf rocks and stuff. It's just unbelievably beautiful. So not only does it have natural beauty, just the whole vibe of places is lovely.

“Particularly on a day like this, when the sun's out, you can't complain."

Nearby, I run into Guiseley resident Jill Flaherty. She travels to Ilkley once a week to enjoy its many amenities.

She said: "The cinema, the theatres, the shopping, the restaurants - and the Clark Foley Centre."

She points over to the community hub which occupies a corner just off Cunliffe Road, behind the high street, which hosts everything from craft fairs to life music and plays and dog shows.

"And we come to Wetherspoons as well, bringing the grandson," she adds. "My daughter was looking to buy a house and Ilkley was a top choice. We all think it's a lovely place."

With a population of just under 15,000, Ilkley seems to be a town that accommodates everyone, big and small. From its impressive array of independent shops, bars and restaurants such as the newly opened Ilkley Tap Room and the Box Tree restaurant, to Nora's gift shop on the Grove Promenade.

While house prices may average on the higher end - £532,000 - excellent transport links, schools and amenities all contribute to a bustling town with a healthy and happy population.