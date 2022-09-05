Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Criminal barristers throughout England and Wales have begun their first day of indefinite strike action as they prepare rallies at courthouses in major cities - including Leeds.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) voted 80-percent in favour of a complete walk out in August, having already been walking out for alternate weeks since June.

The justice system of the country has therefore grinded to a halt, with a backlog of over 60,000 cases not seen to and 6,000 court hearings disrupted.

Victims and their families are having to wait longer for justice and criminals are getting away with crimes, leading to reduced overcrowding in prisons.

This followed a long-running dispute with the UK government over various issues, mainly surrounding offers of increased legal aid fees.

In support of the strike action, there are six scheduled rallies throughout the country that will take place on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about the criminal barristers strike, such as why it is happening, when it will end and details surrounding the planned rally in Leeds.

When are criminal barristers going on strike and when will it end?

The industrial action for members of CBA is already underway.

Criminal barristers in Leeds and across the United Kingdom started on Monday, 5 September 2022.

As workers voted in favour of an indefinite strike, this means that there is no scheduled end date.

It is understood that the strike will continue until an agreement is reached with government ministers.

Why are criminal barristers going on strike in 2022?

The continuous strike action is taking place because of issues surrounding the legal aid fees that criminal barristers receive.

CBA are demanding a 25-percent pay rise to help curb an exodus of young barristers, something which the government does not agree to.

The union has said that in the first three years of practice, a full time criminal barrister earns an average of £12,200 per year.

Ministers have instead made an offer of 15-percent and are refusing to negotiate further - an offer that would see a typical salary increase to over £86,000.

An increase that is scheduled to come into effect at the end of September 2022, but anger is rising amongst barristers as it will not be immediate or applied to backlog cases.

Kirsty Brimelow QC, who is the chair of the CBA, issued the following statement: “Government policies on toughness on crime and supporting victims are meaningless without the required proper investment in criminal barristers who deliver justice.

“As criminal barristers start their historic, last resort, indefinite strike action, it is not too late for the Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor to change his legacy.

“Criminal barristers have stopped soldiering on through downtrodden criminal courts, they have stopped watching vulnerable people bounced into trials in 2024 with hands clasped in prayer that there will be anyone left to prosecute and defend,” she said.

“This is not a world class justice system as set out as the vision of the Ministry of Justice. It is not even a functioning justice system.”

Labour leader and former barrister Keir Starmer has accused the government of doing “absolutely nothing” to resolve the dispute.

Dominic Raab, who is the Secretary of State for Justice, has accused barristers of “holding justice to ransom” in a statement which he noted “my message to the CBA is simple, we are increasing your pay.”

Whilst its members are out of work and striking, the CBA has set up a hardship fund made up out of union coffers to replace lost income.

Is there a scheduled rally in Leeds and where is it?

In the opening week of criminal barrister strike action in the United Kingdom, there are six scheduled rallies in six major cities to show support.

A rally will take place at courthouses in London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Leeds.

In West Yorkshire, criminal barristers and supporters are believed to be rallying outside Leeds Crown Court.

This is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.