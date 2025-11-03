Five years ago Leeds Rhinos hero Rob Burrow had a dream to create a centre dedicated to caring for those fighting motor neurone disease.

This little sanctuary wasn’t just for patients but most important of all aimed at supporting their loved ones - carers and families - during their heart-breaking battle with the condition.

And today that vision became a reality after the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease officially opened its doors in Leeds.

The state-of-the-art facility has been a long time coming for the city - creating a place where specialists can look at how to fight the condition while ensuring families and patients are cared for with dignity and compassion.

For Rob’s widow Lindsey it’s a moment of sheer pride to watch the city’s collective fundraising efforts become more than just bricks and mortar.

It’s a “centre of love” she told the Yorkshire Evening Post after opening the “incredibly special” centre.

She said: “Rob would be very proud and just so grateful to everybody that's donated.

“It's quite surreal in many ways to be here for the official opening.

“This was Rob and Dr Jung's dream five years ago so to have raised the money to build the centre and reach the target is incredibly special.

“It's a special day for the family. This is a place where we can come and remember Rob and remember his legacy. It's so incredibly special.

MND Patient Ian Flatt is pictured with his wife Rachael Flatt at the centre. | National World Resell/Simon Hulme

“Well over £7m has been raised. I know Rob would have a huge smile on his face.

"What Rob wanted to do was help other people and other families and this centre will do that.

“To me the centre is a centre of love. It was built with the kindness and generosity of so many people that have donated.

“From cake sales to running marathons to various fundraising activities and its just the centre for the people.

“And I hope people will come and feel just as proud as we are of the centre.”

The centre been made possible thanks to a £6.8 million fundraising campaign, led by Leeds Hospitals Charity and supported by Rob’s friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Lindsey and Kevin Sinfield at the start of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2025 | Steve Riding

More than 17,000 donors have contributed so far to the centre and patients, their families, clinical specialists and the wider MND community have all been involved in its design.

The building work has been completed less than 18 months after Rob Burrow sadly died in June 2024.

Dr Agam Jung, who is consultant neurologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and director of the centre, said it is born from Rob’s determination to create a place that treats patients as people, not conditions.

She added: “This building means a lot to everybody who has been a part of it. There are lots of emotions going on but the overwhelming one is that of gratitude to everybody.

“I think it's Rob's courage about opening his life to the public and that has led to the change in how MND is understood. It has raised awareness like never before.

“ I'm very grateful to everyone who has thrown their weight behind the idea.

“I know that some of the young lads on the building site said they were doing it for Rob.”