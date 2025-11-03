Built on love, courage and hope: How Leeds united to honour Rob Burrow’s dream

We’ve always believed in the power of Leeds - in what we can do when our great city comes together with one heart and one purpose.

Back in 2021 the Yorkshire Evening Post joined forces with Leeds Hospitals Charity to bring a vision to life of something more than just bricks and mortar.

Teaming up with Rob Burrow and his family we threw our support behind his dream of hope.

For the Leeds Rhinos legend he wanted to create a brand new centre in Leeds dedicated to treatment of motor neurone disease.

It was to become a place where courage, compassion, and the relentless fight against the cruel condition spearheaded by the pint sized pocket rocket who inspired a nation.

Throughout his battle Rob never stopped smiling, never stopped fighting, and never stopped believing in a better tomorrow

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow | Steve Riding

And today that dream to see the ribbon cut on the centre in Seacroft, proudly bearing his name, is tinged with sadness that brave Rob never saw his big dream become a reality.

The fund-raising effort was kick-started by good friend and former Rhinos team-mate of Rob Burrow, Kevin Sinfield.

His initial target was to raise £100,000 to split between the appeal and the Motor Neurone Disease Association - but that total continued to snowball over the years with his relentless fundraising in memory of his beloved team mare.

Speaking at the time, Lindsey Burrow told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "When Rob was diagnosed, he was told he would have one to two years. It is two years in December, his health seems stable. I don’t know how long we have got left but I would love for him to be able to open that centre because it is named after him.

"The sooner we can get this up and running the better. Now is the right time, the government has pledged £50m into research, now is the time to get momentum and get this campaign going."

Lindsey Burrow. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

She added: "The bigger picture is that it was never about Rob, it was for other people. When you get told you have MND you have questions, but they don’t know the answers. There are no effective treatments or cures. Why is there not more research, why with all this technology and science these days, why can’t we find a cure? That is a big driver."

The new centre stands as a testament to courage and community, having been made possible thanks to a £6.8 million fundraising campaign, led by Leeds Hospitals Charity and supported heavily by Kevin Sinfield and the wider Leeds Rhinos and Leeds communities.

For the first time in the Leeds MND service, there will be a space to focus on vital MND research, bringing scientists, clinicians, and patients closer together. Two research projects are also due to start in early 2026, funded through the charity.

The new building is the first purpose-built centre dedicated entirely to MND care, research, education and holistic support | Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “When we launched the fundraising appeal with Dr Jung and the Burrow family in September 2021, we could have never imagined the outpouring of support it would receive, from right across the country. In just three years, we were able to reach the £6.8 million target.

“We would like to say a special thanks to Kevin Sinfield CBE, for his heroic fundraising, going above and beyond in honour of his friendship with Rob, and he goes again this year with his latest challenge. He has inspired so many people.

“This centre has only been made possible thanks to each and every person who donated, and as well as being a lasting legacy for our late patron, Rob Burrow CBE, it is also a legacy to all of you who got behind our appeal.

“ As a first of its kind in the UK, we are excited to see how this centre will have a transformative impact and make a real difference for people living with motor neurone disease, their loved ones, and the hardworking staff.”